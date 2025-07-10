2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed - LIVE UPDATES!

The Goodwood Festival of Speed will take place on 10-13 July at Goodwood House in the UK

The FoS always features a fantastic collection of racing cars and bikes, but the 2025 event is a bit more special, as Goodwood celebrates the 75th anniversary of Formula 1.

A number of stars from the past and the present will take to the iconic hill climb at Goodwood over the course of the four days, while fans will also get to see some iconic cars such as the McLaren MP4/4 and the Williams FW14B in action.