2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed - LIVE UPDATES!

Goodwood Festival of Speed
2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed Day 1 - LIVE UPDATES!

Follow the Goodwood Festival of Speed as it happens.

The Goodwood Festival of Speed will take place on 10-13 July at Goodwood House in the UK

The FoS always features a fantastic collection of racing cars and bikes, but the 2025 event is a bit more special, as Goodwood celebrates the 75th anniversary of Formula 1.

A number of stars from the past and the present will take to the iconic hill climb at Goodwood over the course of the four days, while fans will also get to see some iconic cars such as the McLaren MP4/4 and the Williams FW14B in action.

 

10 Jul 2025
10:20
Race cars and rally cars
09:32
Cadillac LMDh

Sportscar fans rejoice! Jenson Button is going up the hill in the Cadillac V-Series.R with which Alex Lynn took pole position at Le Mans last month.

09:27
McLaren F1 GTR

And now we have got the iconic McLaren F1 GTR on track, entered by Joe Macari. This one is clad in a blue and white livery. Looks an absolute stunner if you want our opinion!

09:17
Toyota GT breaks cover

The Toyota GT takes to the track in a camo livery. 

08:50
Schedule

Check out the full schedule for today's action

8.30am
The Duke of Richmond Opens Festival of Speed Hillclimb
8.30amManufacturer Experiential Run 1
09:00Bonhams Auction Viewing Opens
09:00Forest Rally Stage
09:00Britpart Off-Road Arena Opens
9.10amBatch 1: The Winning Formula
9.55am
Batch 5: First Glance, New Classics and Road Bikes
10.30amGoodwood Action Sports: Warm Up Show
10.40amBatch 4: F1-75 Teams & Champions
11.30amManufacturer Experiential Run 2
11.45amAir Display: The Red Arrows
12.20pmBatch 6: Supercar Run
12.30pmGoodwood Action Sports: Show
1.20pm
Batch 3: F1-75 Prologue, Pioneers, Innovators & Underdogs
1.50pm
Gordon Murray Automotive Central Feature Moment
2.10pmManufacturer Experiential Run 3
2.50pmRed Arrows Photo Signing
2.55pm
Batch 5: First Glance, New Classics and Road Bikes
15:00Goodwood Action Sports: Show
3.45pm
Batch 2: WorldSBK, Colin McRae, Drift, Ultimate Touring Cars, Derek Bell, F1-75 Prologue & Pioneers
4.20pmDerek Bell Balcony Moment
4.35pmBatch 6: Supercar Run
17:00Red Arrows Photo Signing
5.30pm
Goodwood Action Sports: BMX High Jump Competition
5.35pmManufacturer Experiential Run 4
6.15pmHillclimb Closes
19:00Festival of Speed closes for the day
 


 

08:39
Star-studded line-up

Several stars from Formula 1 and other categories will be in Goodwood this weekend for the FoS.

Click here for the full line-up

08:37
Welcome!

Good morning and welcome to Crash.net's coverage of the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

If you're worried about the three-week gap until the Belgian GP, we've got your motorsport fix!

