2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed - LIVE UPDATES!

2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed Day 1 - LIVE UPDATES!
Follow the Goodwood Festival of Speed as it happens.
The Goodwood Festival of Speed will take place on 10-13 July at Goodwood House in the UK
The FoS always features a fantastic collection of racing cars and bikes, but the 2025 event is a bit more special, as Goodwood celebrates the 75th anniversary of Formula 1.
A number of stars from the past and the present will take to the iconic hill climb at Goodwood over the course of the four days, while fans will also get to see some iconic cars such as the McLaren MP4/4 and the Williams FW14B in action.
Sportscar fans rejoice! Jenson Button is going up the hill in the Cadillac V-Series.R with which Alex Lynn took pole position at Le Mans last month.
And now we have got the iconic McLaren F1 GTR on track, entered by Joe Macari. This one is clad in a blue and white livery. Looks an absolute stunner if you want our opinion!
The Toyota GT takes to the track in a camo livery.
Check out the full schedule for today's action
|8.30am
The Duke of Richmond Opens Festival of Speed Hillclimb
|8.30am
|Manufacturer Experiential Run 1
|09:00
|Bonhams Auction Viewing Opens
|09:00
|Forest Rally Stage
|09:00
|Britpart Off-Road Arena Opens
|9.10am
|Batch 1: The Winning Formula
|9.55am
Batch 5: First Glance, New Classics and Road Bikes
|10.30am
|Goodwood Action Sports: Warm Up Show
|10.40am
|Batch 4: F1-75 Teams & Champions
|11.30am
|Manufacturer Experiential Run 2
|11.45am
|Air Display: The Red Arrows
|12.20pm
|Batch 6: Supercar Run
|12.30pm
|Goodwood Action Sports: Show
|1.20pm
Batch 3: F1-75 Prologue, Pioneers, Innovators & Underdogs
|1.50pm
Gordon Murray Automotive Central Feature Moment
|2.10pm
|Manufacturer Experiential Run 3
|2.50pm
|Red Arrows Photo Signing
|2.55pm
Batch 5: First Glance, New Classics and Road Bikes
|15:00
|Goodwood Action Sports: Show
|3.45pm
Batch 2: WorldSBK, Colin McRae, Drift, Ultimate Touring Cars, Derek Bell, F1-75 Prologue & Pioneers
|4.20pm
|Derek Bell Balcony Moment
|4.35pm
|Batch 6: Supercar Run
|17:00
|Red Arrows Photo Signing
|5.30pm
Goodwood Action Sports: BMX High Jump Competition
|5.35pm
|Manufacturer Experiential Run 4
|6.15pm
|Hillclimb Closes
|19:00
|Festival of Speed closes for the day
Several stars from Formula 1 and other categories will be in Goodwood this weekend for the FoS.
Good morning and welcome to Crash.net's coverage of the Goodwood Festival of Speed.
If you're worried about the three-week gap until the Belgian GP, we've got your motorsport fix!