Looking back at the footage, he was in my blind spot and I didn't leave him enough space. So it was my fault today. Just so sorry to the team. - Lewis Hamilton
LIVE F1 UPDATES: Belgian Grand Prix - Lewis Hamilton is out!
Lewis Hamilton is out of the F1 Belgian Grand Prix after contact with Fernando Alonso.
Russell is now 1.8s behind Sainz.
Russell continues to close in on Sainz for third. Juicy battle developing?
Ocon makes a double-overtake into Les Combes on Vettel and Gasly. Beautiful.
Order on Lap 35: Verstappen, Perez, Sainz, Russell, Leclerc, Alonso, Gasly, Vettel, Ocon and Albon.
Vettel is the next man to stop for fresh rubber - mediums for the Aston.
He rejoins ahead of Ocon.
Ocon and Ricciardo are the latest drivers to stop for fresh rubber.
The Frenchman rejoins in ninth, Ricciardo into 15th.
Verstappen sets another fastest lap - a 1m49.354s.
Russell matches Verstappen's pace on his latest lap.
Leclerc gets Vettel into Les Combes for fifth.
Verstappen is the next driver to pit for mediums. He rejoins in first.
Russell is the next man into the pits for hards. He will rejoin in fourth.
Perez comfortably joins in second ahead of Sainz.
Perez is told to pit from second - responding to Sainz.
Order on Lap 27: Verstapen, Perez, Russell, Sainz, Vettel, Ocon, Leclerc, Albon, Ricciardo and Stroll.
Leclerc also stops for mediums.
Ferrari call Sainz for a pit stop - he fits hard tyres.
The hards are working well for Vettel. He's closing in on Alonso for sixth.
A bit boring, we won't lie. Verstappen is now 8.7s clear.
Order on Lap 22: Verstappen, Perez, Sainz, Russell, Leclerc, Alonso, Vettel, Ocon, Albon and Ricciardo.
Perez moves up to second in the other Red Bull, overtaking Sainz into Les Combes.
Perez is now right behind Sainz for second.
Verstappen is now 2.6s clear at the front - easy.