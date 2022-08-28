Crash Home
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W13. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 14, Belgian Grand Prix, Spa Francorchamps,

LIVE F1 UPDATES: Belgian Grand Prix - Lewis Hamilton is out!

Last Updated: 22 Seconds Ago

Lewis Hamilton is out of the F1 Belgian Grand Prix after contact with Fernando Alonso.

Follow the action from Spa here...

15:19
15:17

Russell is now 1.8s behind Sainz.

15:14

Russell continues to close in on Sainz for third. Juicy battle developing?

15:13

Ocon makes a double-overtake into Les Combes on Vettel and Gasly. Beautiful.

15:12

Order on Lap 35: Verstappen, Perez, Sainz, Russell, Leclerc, Alonso, Gasly, Vettel, Ocon and Albon.

15:10

Vettel is the next man to stop for fresh rubber - mediums for the Aston.

He rejoins ahead of Ocon.

15:09

Ocon and Ricciardo are the latest drivers to stop for fresh rubber. 

The Frenchman rejoins in ninth, Ricciardo into 15th.

15:07

Verstappen sets another fastest lap - a 1m49.354s.

15:06

Russell matches Verstappen's pace on his latest lap.

15:05

Leclerc gets Vettel into Les Combes for fifth.

15:04

Verstappen is the next driver to pit for mediums. He rejoins in first.

15:02

Russell is the next man into the pits for hards. He will rejoin in fourth.

15:01
14:59

Perez comfortably joins in second ahead of Sainz.

14:58

Perez is told to pit from second - responding to Sainz.

14:56

Order on Lap 27: Verstapen, Perez, Russell, Sainz, Vettel, Ocon, Leclerc, Albon, Ricciardo and Stroll.

14:55

Leclerc also stops for mediums.

14:54

Ferrari call Sainz for a pit stop - he fits hard tyres.

14:52

The hards are working well for Vettel. He's closing in on Alonso for sixth.

14:51

A bit boring, we won't lie. Verstappen is now 8.7s clear.

14:47

Order on Lap 22: Verstappen, Perez, Sainz, Russell, Leclerc, Alonso, Vettel, Ocon, Albon and Ricciardo.

14:45

Perez moves up to second in the other Red Bull, overtaking Sainz into Les Combes.

14:43

Perez is now right behind Sainz for second.

14:43
14:42

Verstappen is now 2.6s clear at the front - easy.

