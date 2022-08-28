Did Max Verstappen comment on Lewis Hamilton’s clash in candid cooldown room chat after F1 Belgian Grand Prix?
Max Verstappen said “it was not a car's width” about the first lap drama involving Lewis Hamilton at the F1 Belgian Grand Prix while in the cooldown room.
Verstappen romped from 14th to take victory at Spa - but Hamilton retired after a collision with Fernando Alonso on the first lap.
Verstappen, Sergio Perez and Carlos Sainz watched a big TV screen after the race in the cooldown room…
Verstappen watching Hamilton and Alonso's clash: It was not a car's width.
Sainz: Lewis?
Perez: He retired.
Verstappen: Yep.
Perez: What position were you after lap one?
Sainz: P8, I think.
Verstappen: P8.
Verstappen: The first lap! Watch it back! What happened in front of me was…
Sainz to Perez: So, for you, it was fine?
Perez: It was fine.
Verstappen: The deg was high.
Sainz: For you, normal.
Verstappen: A little bit less than you.