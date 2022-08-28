Hamilton was knocked into the air, and was forced to retire shortly afterwards, after a collision with Alonso on the first lap at Spa.

Alonso reacted angrily, and Hamilton bit back, but also took the blame.

Asked by Sky if he gave Alonso enough room, Hamilton admitted: “No. looking back at the footage he was in my blind spot.

“I didn’t give him space.

“It was my fault today.

“It was my fault, I couldn’t see him, he was in my blind spot.”

The Belgian Grand Prix is the first race of the season that Hamilton failed a finish, bringing an end to a stellar 100 percent record.