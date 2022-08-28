Hamilton was forced to retire for the first time in the 2022 season after clashing with Alonso at Spa. He later accepted blame for the incident.

Alpine’s Alonso was furious when reacting on his team radio, saying about the Mercedes driver: “What an idiot!

Which F1 drivers have been UNDERRATED this season? Video of Which F1 drivers have been UNDERRATED this season?

“Closing the door from the outside.

“I mean, we had a mega-start but this guy only knows how to drive and start in first!”

Hamilton said on Sky about Alonso's criticism: “It doesn’t really matter what he says. I don’t really care."

Sky’s Martin Brundle analysed their collision: “It looks to me as if Lewis comes in, and pinches him.

“Yes, that’s not Fernando’s fault. He was on the kerb under control, wasn’t understeering across the road.”

Hamilton and Alonso have had an uneasy relationship since they were McLaren teammates in 2007.

This incident was the latest blow for Hamilton in a nightmare 2022 season - his Mercedes team have already started looking ahead to the 2023 season when they plan to relaunch a title challenge.