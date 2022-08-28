He entered the race as the only driver on the grid with a 100 percent record in finishing races.

But that record went up in smoke when he made contact with Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso on the first lap at Spa.

How Long Does Lewis Hamilton Have Left in F1? Video of How Long Does Lewis Hamilton Have Left in F1?

He was forced into retirement shortly after.

Every F1 driver has now been forced to retire from at least one race in the 2022 season.

Hamilton has eight further races to keep alive his all-time record of having won a race in every year of his career.

The Mercedes driver has not yet been able to win in 2022 after battling porpoising problems at the start of the year, and his team have already got one eye on the 2023 season in hope that they can challenge for the title again.