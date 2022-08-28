F1 World Championship points standings after the 2022 Belgian GP

28 Aug 2022
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB18. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 14, Belgian Grand Prix, Spa Francorchamps,

Updated F1 drivers' and constructors' world championship standings following the 2022 Belgian Grand Prix.

2022 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP 
Pos Driver Nat.Team Wins Points
1Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing9284
2Sergio PerezMEXOracle Bull Racing1191
3Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari3185
4Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari1171
5George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team0170
6Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team0146
7Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team076
8Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 Team064
9Fernando AlonsoESPBWT Alpine F1 Team051
10Valtteri BottasFINAlfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen046
11Kevin MagnussenDANHaas F1 Team022
12Sebastian VettelGERAston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team020
13Daniel RicciardoAUSMcLaren F1 Team019
14Pierre GaslyFRAScuderia AlphaTauri018
15Mick SchumacherGERHaas F1 Team012
16Yuki TsunodaJPNScuderia AlphaTauri 011
17Guanyu ZhouCHNAlfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen05
18Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team04
19Alexander AlbonTHAWilliams Racing04
20Nico HulkenbergGERAston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team00
21Nicholas LatifiCANWilliams Racing0

2022 FORMULA 1 CONSTRUCTORS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP 
Pos Team Wins Points
1Oracle Red Bull Racing10475
2Scuderia Ferrari4357
3Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team0316
4BWT Alpine F1 Team0115
5McLaren F1 Team095
6Alfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen051
7Haas F1 Team034
8Scuderia AlphaTauri 029
9Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team024
10Williams Racing04
 