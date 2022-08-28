F1 World Championship points standings after the 2022 Belgian GP
Updated F1 drivers' and constructors' world championship standings following the 2022 Belgian Grand Prix.
|2022 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Wins
|Points
|1
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|9
|284
|2
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Oracle Bull Racing
|1
|191
|3
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari
|3
|185
|4
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1
|171
|5
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team
|0
|170
|6
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team
|0
|146
|7
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|0
|76
|8
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|0
|64
|9
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|0
|51
|10
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen
|0
|46
|11
|Kevin Magnussen
|DAN
|Haas F1 Team
|0
|22
|12
|Sebastian Vettel
|GER
|Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team
|0
|20
|13
|Daniel Ricciardo
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|0
|19
|14
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|0
|18
|15
|Mick Schumacher
|GER
|Haas F1 Team
|0
|12
|16
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|0
|11
|17
|Guanyu Zhou
|CHN
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen
|0
|5
|18
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team
|0
|4
|19
|Alexander Albon
|THA
|Williams Racing
|0
|4
|20
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team
|0
|0
|21
|Nicholas Latifi
|CAN
|Williams Racing
|0
0.
|2022 FORMULA 1 CONSTRUCTORS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
|Pos
|Team
|Wins
|Points
|1
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|10
|475
|2
|Scuderia Ferrari
|4
|357
|3
|Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team
|0
|316
|4
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|0
|115
|5
|McLaren F1 Team
|0
|95
|6
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen
|0
|51
|7
|Haas F1 Team
|0
|34
|8
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|0
|29
|9
|Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team
|0
|24
|10
|Williams Racing
|0
|4