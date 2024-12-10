F1 2024 Abu Dhabi post-season testing: As it happened

Thanks to everyone who has joined us throughout the season. It's been a long and enjoyable one.
Enjoy the festive period and we will be back in the New Year with more live blogs for testing and then the full season in March.
Thanks to everyone who has joined us throughout the season. It's been a long and enjoyable one.
Enjoy the festive period and we will be back in the New Year with more live blogs for testing and then the full season in March.
|2024 F1 Abu Dhabi Post-Season Testing - Results
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Time
|Laps
|1
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1m23.510s
|134
|2
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Williams Racing
|1m23.635s
|146
|3
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m23.789s
|134
|4
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m23.856s
|113
|5
|Andrea Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m23.873s
|62
|6
|Amuyu Iwasa
|JPN
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|1m24.100s
|110
|7
|Pato O'Ward
|MEX
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m24.222s
|116
|8
|Jack Doohan
|AUS
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m24.268
|137
|9
|Paul Aron
|EST
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m24.275s
|121
|10
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m24.305s
|119
|11
|Luke Browning
|GBR
|Williams Racing
|1m24.375s
|105
|12
|Ryo Hirakawa
|JPN
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m24.435s
|133
|13
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|1m24.440s
|159
|14
|Arthur Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1m24.576s
|68
|15
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m24.632s
|125
|16
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m24.678s
|84
|17
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m24.689s
|127
|18
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m24.738s
|130
|19
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m24.838s
|72
|20
|Jak Crawford
|USA
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1n24.997s
|109
|21
|Felipe Drugovich
|BRA
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m25.014s
|146
|22
|Frederik Vesti
|DEN
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m25.159s
|55
|23
|Antonio Fuoco
|ITA
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1m25.238s
|73
Testing is done and dusted!
Leclerc on top ahead of Sainz, Russell, Hulkenberg and Antonelli.
A bit of a mystery to the cause of it. Testing is back underway with three minutes on the clock.
Into the final 10 minutes and the red flag is out.
Leclerc has stormed to the top of the timesheets ahead of Russell now. A 1m23.557s for the Ferrari man.
|2024 F1 Abu Dhabi Post-Season Testing - Results
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Time
|Laps
|1
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m23.789s
|124
|2
|Pato O'Ward
|MEX
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m24.222s
|102
|3
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Williams Racing
|1m24.408s
|124
|4
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|1m24.440s
|140
|5
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m24.482s
|94
|6
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m24.542s
|99
|7
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1m24.561s
|120
|8
|Ryo Hirakawa
|JPN
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m24.604s
|112
|9
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m24.632s
|107
|10
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m24.678s
|84
|11
|Jack Doohan
|AUS
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m24.730s
|121
|12
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m24.838s
|65
|13
|Andrea Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m24.967s
|45
|14
|Frederik Vesti
|DEN
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m25.159s
|55
|15
|Luke Browning
|GBR
|Williams Racing
|1m25.187s
|93
|16
|Antonio Fuoco
|ITA
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1m25.238s
|73
|17
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m25.306s
|112
|18
|Jak Crawford
|USA
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1n25.483s
|89
|19
|Paul Aron
|EST
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m25.561s
|105
|20
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m25.568s
|111
|21
|Arthur Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1m25.778s
|53
|22
|Felipe Drugovich
|BRA
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m25.819s
|135
|23
|Amuyu Iwasa
|JPN
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|1m25.900s
|93
Pato O’Ward has gone fastest at the top of the timesheets - 0.070s ahead of Sainz.
|2024 F1 Abu Dhabi Post-Season Testing - Results
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Time
|Laps
|1
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Williams Racing
|1m24.435s
|112
|2
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1m24.561s
|108
|3
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m24.678s
|79
|4
|Jack Doohan
|AUS
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m24.730s
|101
|5
|Frederik Vesti
|DEN
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m25.159s
|55
|6
|Pato O'Ward
|MEX
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m25.201s
|87
|7
|Antonio Fuoco
|ITA
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1m25.238s
|73
|8
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m25.306s
|86
|9
|Luke Browning
|GBR
|Williams Racing
|1m25.409s
|61
|10
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m25.427s
|35
|11
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m25.534s
|78
|12
|Paul Aron
|EST
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m25.561s
|85
|13
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m25.568s
|93
|14
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m25.605s
|88
|15
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|1m25.751s
|121
|16
|Arthur Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1m25.778s
|27
|17
|Felipe Drugovich
|BRA
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m25.819s
|105
|18
|Jak Crawford
|USA
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m26.066s
|76
|19
|Amuyu Iwasa
|JPN
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|1m26.251s
|76
|20
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m26.351s
|87
|21
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m26.981s
|104
|22
|Andrea Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m27.791s
|28
|23
|Ryo Hirakawa
|JPN
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m27.526s
|91
The current order: Sainz, Leclerc, Norris, Doohan, Vesti, O'Ward, Fuoco, Bortoleto, Browning and Piastri.
Antonelli has completed 12 laps in the Mercedes. He missed both F2 races due to being unwell.
Here's the results after four hours of running.
Fred Vesti has completed a 1:25.159 lap which puts him fifth on the timesheet.
Vesti is driving for Mercedes, in place of Kimi Antonelli who is still expected to take over duties later in the day.
Super Formula have posted on social media that Kimi Antonelli has pulled out of a test at Suzuka, scheduled for later this week, because he is unwell.
Antonelli has not yet driven his Mercedes today in Abu Dhabi, but we're hearing that he does still intend to get behind the wheel.
He's cancelled a trip to Japan, though.
Williams' Carlos Sainz is not the only driver representing their new team today.
Nico Hulkenberg is driving for Sauber at the test in Abu Dhabi.
Sauber, who will evolve into Audi in 2026, signed Hulkenberg from Haas. The German driver will give the Germany-based Audi a home feel when they enter F1 in one years' time.
Gabriel Bortoleto is also driving for Sauber today. He got the nod to step up from Formula 2.
Esteban Ocon is driving for Haas.
Yuki Tsunoda and Isack Hadjar are driving for Red Bull (neither are confirmed for their 2025 race seats).
Jack Doohan is driving for Alpine.
Three drivers are yet to begin their scheduled runs today.
Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli, McLaren's Oscar Piastri and Ferrari's Arthur Leclerc haven't got into their cars yet.
They are expected to drive later.
Antonelli was ill over the weekend but is fine to drive today, reports Lewis Larkam in Abu Dhabi.
Christian Horner was keen to point out that Yuki Tsunoda's run in the Red Bull today was always scheduled.
But, with the doubt surrounding Sergio Perez, what an opportunity today is.
Tsunoda is behind the wheel of the Red Bull in Abu Dhabi at the postseason test and will hope to get the nod, ahead of Liam Lawson, if Perez is replaced in his race seat.
Just spent a bit of time watching the cars fly past coming out of Turn 14, which is a real thrill.
It's incredible how much speed the drivers take coming out of the corner and how close they dare to get to the armco barriers.
Through a photographers' gap in the fence you really get a sense of the forces at work in an F1 car. Hearing the grunt of the engine as the drivers get on the throttle, and then feeling the air get sucked away as they zip past in a blink of an eye.
McLaren's Lando Norris had a little spin coming out of the corner while I was down there earlier.