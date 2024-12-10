Lando Norris spins at Turn 14
Lando Norris spins at Turn 14

F1 2024 Abu Dhabi post-season testing: As it happened

A recap of what happened in F1 post-season testing at the Yas Marina Circuit.

10 Dec 2024
14:15
That's a wrap

Thanks to everyone who has joined us throughout the season. It's been a long and enjoyable one.

Enjoy the festive period and we will be back in the New Year with more live blogs for testing and then the full season in March.

14:07
The final order
2024 F1 Abu Dhabi Post-Season Testing - Results 
PosDriverNat.TeamTimeLaps
1Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari1m23.510s134
2Carlos SainzESPWilliams Racing1m23.635s146
3George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m23.789s134
4Nico HulkenbergGERStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m23.856s113
5Andrea Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m23.873s62
6Amuyu IwasaJPNVisa Cash App RB F1 Team1m24.100s110
7Pato O'WardMEXMcLaren F1 Team1m24.222s116
8Jack DoohanAUSBWT Alpine F1 Team1m24.268137
9Paul AronESTBWT Alpine F1 Team1m24.275s121
10Esteban OconFRAMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m24.305s119
11Luke BrowningGBRWilliams Racing1m24.375s105
12Ryo HirakawaJPNMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m24.435s133
13Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App RB F1 Team1m24.440s159
14Arthur LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari1m24.576s68
15Isack HadjarFRAOracle Red Bull Racing1m24.632s125
16Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1m24.678s84
17Yuki TsunodaJPNOracle Red Bull Racing1m24.689s127
18Gabriel BortoletoBRAStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m24.738s130
19Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team1m24.838s72
20Jak CrawfordUSAAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1n24.997s109
21Felipe DrugovichBRAAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m25.014s146
22Frederik VestiDENMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m25.159s55
23Antonio FuocoITAScuderia Ferrari1m25.238s73
14:03
Chequered flag

Testing is done and dusted!

Leclerc on top ahead of Sainz, Russell, Hulkenberg and Antonelli.

13:57
Session back underway

A bit of a mystery to the cause of it. Testing is back underway with three minutes on the clock. 

13:53
A late red flag

Into the final 10 minutes and the red flag is out.

13:29
30 minutes on the clock

Leclerc has stormed to the top of the timesheets ahead of Russell now. A 1m23.557s for the Ferrari man. 

13:06
Into the final hour
2024 F1 Abu Dhabi Post-Season Testing - Results 
PosDriverNat.TeamTimeLaps
1George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m23.789s124
2Pato O'WardMEXMcLaren F1 Team1m24.222s102
3Carlos SainzESPWilliams Racing1m24.408s124
4Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App RB F1 Team1m24.440s140
5Esteban OconFRAMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m24.482s94
6Nico HulkenbergGERStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m24.542s99
7Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari1m24.561s120
8Ryo HirakawaJPNMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m24.604s112
9Isack HadjarFRAOracle Red Bull Racing1m24.632s107
10Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1m24.678s84
11Jack DoohanAUSBWT Alpine F1 Team1m24.730s121
12Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team1m24.838s65
13Andrea Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m24.967s45
14Frederik VestiDENMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m25.159s55
15Luke BrowningGBRWilliams Racing1m25.187s93
16Antonio FuocoITAScuderia Ferrari1m25.238s73
17Gabriel BortoletoBRAStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m25.306s112
18Jak CrawfordUSAAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1n25.483s89
19Paul AronESTBWT Alpine F1 Team1m25.561s105
20Yuki TsunodaJPNOracle Red Bull Racing1m25.568s111
21Arthur LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari1m25.778s53
22Felipe DrugovichBRAAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m25.819s135
23Amuyu IwasaJPNVisa Cash App RB F1 Team1m25.900s93
12:26
A change at the top

Pato O’Ward has gone fastest at the top of the timesheets - 0.070s ahead of Sainz. 

11:51
The current leaderboard
2024 F1 Abu Dhabi Post-Season Testing - Results 
PosDriverNat.TeamTimeLaps
1Carlos SainzESPWilliams Racing1m24.435s112
2Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari1m24.561s108
3Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1m24.678s79
4Jack DoohanAUSBWT Alpine F1 Team1m24.730s101
5Frederik VestiDENMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m25.159s55
6Pato O'WardMEXMcLaren F1 Team1m25.201s87
7Antonio FuocoITAScuderia Ferrari1m25.238s73
8Gabriel BortoletoBRAStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m25.306s86
9Luke BrowningGBRWilliams Racing1m25.409s61
10Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team1m25.427s35
11Esteban OconFRAMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m25.534s78
12Paul AronESTBWT Alpine F1 Team1m25.561s85
13Yuki TsunodaJPNOracle Red Bull Racing1m25.568s93
14Isack HadjarFRAOracle Red Bull Racing1m25.605s88
15Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App RB F1 Team1m25.751s121
16Arthur LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari1m25.778s27
17Felipe DrugovichBRAAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m25.819s105
18Jak CrawfordUSAAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m26.066s76
19Amuyu IwasaJPNVisa Cash App RB F1 Team1m26.251s76
20Nico HulkenbergGERStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m26.351s87
21George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m26.981s104
22Andrea Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m27.791s28
23Ryo HirakawaJPNMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m27.526s91
11:39
A new era for Mercedes
11:37
11:33
Williams work on Sainz's car
Sainz's Williams
Sainz's Williams
11:04
Just under three hours on the clock

The current order: Sainz, Leclerc, Norris, Doohan, Vesti, O'Ward, Fuoco, Bortoleto, Browning and Piastri.

Antonelli has completed 12 laps in the Mercedes. He missed both F2 races due to being unwell.

10:35
Lap times

Here's the results after four hours of running.

09:54
09:40
09:31
Mercedes driver shoots into top five

Fred Vesti has completed a 1:25.159 lap which puts him fifth on the timesheet.

Vesti is driving for Mercedes, in place of Kimi Antonelli who is still expected to take over duties later in the day.

09:29
Kimi Antonelli's plans change

Super Formula have posted on social media that Kimi Antonelli has pulled out of a test at Suzuka, scheduled for later this week, because he is unwell.

Antonelli has not yet driven his Mercedes today in Abu Dhabi, but we're hearing that he does still intend to get behind the wheel.

He's cancelled a trip to Japan, though.

09:25
Drivers in their new teams today

Williams' Carlos Sainz is not the only driver representing their new team today.

Nico Hulkenberg is driving for Sauber at the test in Abu Dhabi.

Sauber, who will evolve into Audi in 2026, signed Hulkenberg from Haas. The German driver will give the Germany-based Audi a home feel when they enter F1 in one years' time.

Gabriel Bortoleto is also driving for Sauber today. He got the nod to step up from Formula 2.

Esteban Ocon is driving for Haas.

Yuki Tsunoda and Isack Hadjar are driving for Red Bull (neither are confirmed for their 2025 race seats).

Jack Doohan is driving for Alpine.

Nico Hulkenberg
Nico Hulkenberg
09:07
Kimi Antonelli yet to head out

Three drivers are yet to begin their scheduled runs today.

Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli, McLaren's Oscar Piastri and Ferrari's Arthur Leclerc haven't got into their cars yet.

They are expected to drive later.

Antonelli was ill over the weekend but is fine to drive today, reports Lewis Larkam in Abu Dhabi.

08:32
Action shot of Norris's earlier spin
Lando Norris
Lando Norris
08:26
Big day for Yuki Tsunoda

Christian Horner was keen to point out that Yuki Tsunoda's run in the Red Bull today was always scheduled.

But, with the doubt surrounding Sergio Perez, what an opportunity today is.

Tsunoda is behind the wheel of the Red Bull in Abu Dhabi at the postseason test and will hope to get the nod, ahead of Liam Lawson, if Perez is replaced in his race seat.

Yuki Tsunoda
Yuki Tsunoda
08:09
Top 10 after three hours
  1. Sainz
  2. Leclerc
  3. Norris
  4. Doohan
  5. O'Ward
  6. Fuoco
  7. Bortoleto
  8. Browning
  9. Aron
  10. Tsunoda
08:01
07:52
Crash F1 Editor Lewis Larkam trackside

Just spent a bit of time watching the cars fly past coming out of Turn 14, which is a real thrill. 

It's incredible how much speed the drivers take coming out of the corner and how close they dare to get to the armco barriers. 

Through a photographers' gap in the fence you really get a sense of the forces at work in an F1 car. Hearing the grunt of the engine as the drivers get on the throttle, and then feeling the air get sucked away as they zip past in a blink of an eye. 

McLaren's Lando Norris had a little spin coming out of the corner while I was down there earlier. 

Lando Norris
Lando Norris

