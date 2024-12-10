2024 F1 Abu Dhabi post-season testing - Results

End-of-day results from F1 post-season testing at the Yas Marina circuit.

Carlos Sainz
These are the end-of-day results from F1's end-of-season test in Abu Dhabi.

PosDriverNat.TeamTimeLaps
1Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari1m23.510s134
2Carlos SainzESPWilliams Racing1m23.635s146
3George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m23.789s134
4Nico HulkenbergGERStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m23.856s113
5Andrea Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m23.873s62
6Amuyu IwasaJPNVisa Cash App RB F1 Team1m24.100s110
7Pato O'WardMEXMcLaren F1 Team1m24.222s116
8Jack DoohanAUSBWT Alpine F1 Team1m24.268137
9Paul AronESTBWT Alpine F1 Team1m24.275s121
10Esteban OconFRAMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m24.305s119
11Luke BrowningGBRWilliams Racing1m24.375s105
12Ryo HirakawaJPNMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m24.435s133
13Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App RB F1 Team1m24.440s159
14Arthur LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari1m24.576s68
15Isack HadjarFRAOracle Red Bull Racing1m24.632s125
16Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1m24.678s84
17Yuki TsunodaJPNOracle Red Bull Racing1m24.689s127
18Gabriel BortoletoBRAStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m24.738s130
19Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team1m24.838s72
20Jak CrawfordUSAAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1n24.997s109
21Felipe DrugovichBRAAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m25.014s146
22Frederik VestiDENMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m25.159s55
23Antonio FuocoITAScuderia Ferrari1m25.238s73

Charles Leclerc was fastest for Ferrari ahead of former teammate Carlos Sainz, who made his public debut for Williams.

George Russell was third-quickest, ahead of Nico Hulkenberg's Sauber and new Mercedes teammate Andrea Kimi Antonelli.

Many drivers are in their new teams' cars at the postseason Abu Dhabi test.

In addition to Sainz at Williams, Jack Doohan is driving for Alpine and Esteban Ocon is driving for Haas

Sauber have paired their 2025 drivers, Hulkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto.

Several big names are not in action at all. Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen and Fernando Alonso will not feature again in F1 until 2025.

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Read More

