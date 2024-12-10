These are the end-of-day results from F1's end-of-season test in Abu Dhabi.

2024 F1 Abu Dhabi Post-Season Testing - Results Pos Driver Nat. Team Time Laps 1 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari 1m23.510s 134 2 Carlos Sainz ESP Williams Racing 1m23.635s 146 3 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m23.789s 134 4 Nico Hulkenberg GER Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m23.856s 113 5 Andrea Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m23.873s 62 6 Amuyu Iwasa JPN Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 1m24.100s 110 7 Pato O'Ward MEX McLaren F1 Team 1m24.222s 116 8 Jack Doohan AUS BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m24.268 137 9 Paul Aron EST BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m24.275s 121 10 Esteban Ocon FRA MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m24.305s 119 11 Luke Browning GBR Williams Racing 1m24.375s 105 12 Ryo Hirakawa JPN MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m24.435s 133 13 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 1m24.440s 159 14 Arthur Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari 1m24.576s 68 15 Isack Hadjar FRA Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m24.632s 125 16 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 1m24.678s 84 17 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m24.689s 127 18 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m24.738s 130 19 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 1m24.838s 72 20 Jak Crawford USA Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1n24.997s 109 21 Felipe Drugovich BRA Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m25.014s 146 22 Frederik Vesti DEN Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m25.159s 55 23 Antonio Fuoco ITA Scuderia Ferrari 1m25.238s 73

Charles Leclerc was fastest for Ferrari ahead of former teammate Carlos Sainz, who made his public debut for Williams.

George Russell was third-quickest, ahead of Nico Hulkenberg's Sauber and new Mercedes teammate Andrea Kimi Antonelli.

Many drivers are in their new teams' cars at the postseason Abu Dhabi test.

In addition to Sainz at Williams, Jack Doohan is driving for Alpine and Esteban Ocon is driving for Haas

Sauber have paired their 2025 drivers, Hulkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto.

Several big names are not in action at all. Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen and Fernando Alonso will not feature again in F1 until 2025.