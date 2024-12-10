2024 F1 Abu Dhabi post-season testing - Results
End-of-day results from F1 post-season testing at the Yas Marina circuit.
|2024 F1 Abu Dhabi Post-Season Testing - Results
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Time
|Laps
|1
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1m23.510s
|134
|2
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Williams Racing
|1m23.635s
|146
|3
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m23.789s
|134
|4
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m23.856s
|113
|5
|Andrea Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m23.873s
|62
|6
|Amuyu Iwasa
|JPN
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|1m24.100s
|110
|7
|Pato O'Ward
|MEX
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m24.222s
|116
|8
|Jack Doohan
|AUS
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m24.268
|137
|9
|Paul Aron
|EST
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m24.275s
|121
|10
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m24.305s
|119
|11
|Luke Browning
|GBR
|Williams Racing
|1m24.375s
|105
|12
|Ryo Hirakawa
|JPN
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m24.435s
|133
|13
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|1m24.440s
|159
|14
|Arthur Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1m24.576s
|68
|15
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m24.632s
|125
|16
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m24.678s
|84
|17
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m24.689s
|127
|18
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m24.738s
|130
|19
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m24.838s
|72
|20
|Jak Crawford
|USA
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1n24.997s
|109
|21
|Felipe Drugovich
|BRA
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m25.014s
|146
|22
|Frederik Vesti
|DEN
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m25.159s
|55
|23
|Antonio Fuoco
|ITA
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1m25.238s
|73
Charles Leclerc was fastest for Ferrari ahead of former teammate Carlos Sainz, who made his public debut for Williams.
George Russell was third-quickest, ahead of Nico Hulkenberg's Sauber and new Mercedes teammate Andrea Kimi Antonelli.
Many drivers are in their new teams' cars at the postseason Abu Dhabi test.
In addition to Sainz at Williams, Jack Doohan is driving for Alpine and Esteban Ocon is driving for Haas
Sauber have paired their 2025 drivers, Hulkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto.
Several big names are not in action at all. Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen and Fernando Alonso will not feature again in F1 until 2025.