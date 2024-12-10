Confusion cleared up - sort of - as F1 team plots name change for 2025

The head-scratching over a certain Formula 1 team’s name-change for 2025 has been cleared up.

Red Bull’s sister team have been known as anything from RB, to Visa Cash App, to Racing Bulls, to VCARB this season.

They stated their intention to have a clear identity in 2025 - but even that caused confusion.

RB or Racing Bulls or...?

Team principal Laurent Mekies said at the F1 Qatar Grand Prix: “Our team is Visa Cash App Racing Bulls, not RB.”

However, it seems they do not plan on being colloquially known as Racing Bulls next year, after all.

CEO Peter Bayer explained at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: “We have struggled, to an extent, in making it clear to people what the team’s name is.

“You have seen so many versions. It is something that we had in January. It all happened within weeks.

“What we see, ultimately, is that people are referring to us as Visa Cash App Racing Bulls.

“Racing Bulls is our company name. I have seen it used in the German, Austrian, Italian and French media used most often.

People struggle with RB, people are mixing it up with Red Bull, others didn’t know what it stands for.

“That’s why we decided to clarify that. Basically, what you see will see in the future is Visa Cash App Racing Bulls, and VCARB for an abbreviation.”

Understood? Good. The team will generally be known as VCARB in 2025, even though their full name, including their title sponsor, is Visa Cash App Racing Bulls.

They underwent a rebrand a year ago, after being called AlphaTauri in 2023.

2025 VCARB driver debate

So the team appear to have settled on a name, but their drivers are still up for debate.

That’s because they are waiting for a decision for Red Bull, their sister team.

Red Bull are deciding whether to ditch Sergio Perez, even though he is contracted for 2025.

If they get rid, as all indications suggest they will do, then their sister team’s drivers Liam Lawson and Yuki Tsunoda are the contenders to replace him.

Tsunoda drove a Red Bull at the postseason test even though Lawson is reportedly favourite to earn the promotion.

VCARB would welcome Red Bull junior Isack Hadjar into a race seat in 2025, if either of their current drivers step up into Perez’s place.