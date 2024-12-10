Multi-million price-tag revealed to pay off Sergio Perez as “lawyers” tipped

“There will be lawyer discussions.”

Sergio Perez
Sergio Perez

Sergio Perez will want a pay-off if Red Bull ditch him, Nico Rosberg insists - and the price-tag could be huge.

Red Bull are expected to sit down to finally decide the future of their underperforming driver now that the 2024 season has concluded, with everything suggested that he will be replaced before 2025.

But Perez is under contract - after being given a new deal earlier this season which backfired, Christian Horner admitted.

The fee to pay him off could reach $16m, Rosberg claimed.

Red Bull may pay Sergio Perez off

“Perez is one of the mysteries of recent times, how he can lose such form,” ex-F1 champion Rosberg told Sky Sports.

“He is so far back, he struggles to get within six or seven tenths of Max which is huge in F1.

“All the rumours are that he’ll be out but he hasn’t confirmed it because he has a contract for next year.

“The rumour is that it’s around $16m! He wants his money, at least, so he won’t go away easily.

“There will be lawyer discussions.”

Danica Patrick added: “Qualifying, he has always struggled. He has a habit of wanting to go out late.

“He really hasn’t put it together.

“What stands out for me are the little mistakes - like starting too far from the line, a few races ago. And missing the pit out, so he couldn’t get the lap. I don’t know if it’s a focus thing.

“But it’s more than overall results, it’s the mistakes along the way, too.

“I don’t think it’s worth sacrificing the reputation of his career because he’s had a lot of success.”

Who will replace Sergio Perez?

Martin Brundle said: “I feel the same way about Sergio as I did about Daniel Ricciardo.

“I have the utmost respect for the person, the driver and the victories that he’s had.

“Sometimes he has won races without the fastest car. Total respect.

“But I’ll be slightly relieved when it’s over. It must be purgatory for him, at the moment.

“He has lost his mojo, lost his way. All the pressure heaped on that, to turn up every day must be painful.”

RB duo Liam Lawson and Yuki Tsunoda are the contenders to replace Perez.

Tsunoda is driving a Red Bull at the postseason test in Abu Dhabi.

Interest in Williams’ Franco Colapinto came to nothing. If Lawson or Tsunoda are picked, then Red Bull junior Isack Hadjar will step up from Formula 2 into the RB in 2025.

Rosberg said: “It’s a hard decision. The options are not so fantastic because of the lack of experience on Lawson’s side.

“The rumours are that they will go for Lawson.

“It’s not an obvious one, either. Against Tsunoda it’s not like he’s been on a different planet, he’s been there or thereabouts.

“That’s the gamble that they will take, and they should take it.”

Brundle added: “Red Bull are paying the price for having Max Verstappen in the team. They don’t have an obvious solution.”

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1
News
7m ago
Charles Leclerc pips Williams newbie Carlos Sainz in Abu Dhabi F1 test
Charles Leclerc
Charles Leclerc
F1
Results
10m ago
2024 F1 Abu Dhabi post-season testing - Results
Carlos Sainz
Carlos Sainz
F1
News
59m ago
Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes F1 farewell tour begins with Kuala Lumpur trip
Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton
WSS
News
1h ago
Triumph grab Australian star’s signature for WorldSSP 2025
Oli Bayliss, 2024 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK, Supersport. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Oli Bayliss, 2024 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK, Supersport. Credit: Gold and…
© Gold & Goose
WSBK
Feature
2h ago
EXCLUSIVE: “Politics” worry about Toprak Razgatlioglu move to MotoGP
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Phil Marron, 2024 Estoril WorldSBK, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Phil Marron, 2024 Estoril WorldSBK, pit box. Credit:…
© Gold & Goose

More News

F1
News
2h ago
F1 legend backs Max Verstappen’s ‘British bias’ claim: “You get a reputation”
Max Verstappen and Lando Norris
Max Verstappen and Lando Norris
MotoGP
News
3h ago
“I tried to transmit everything I learned from Valentino Rossi”
Bezzecchi, Flamigni
Bezzecchi, Flamigni
MotoGP
News
3h ago
Jorge Martin: “Now, surely, Ducati are biting their nails…”
Jorge Martin
Jorge Martin
MotoGP
News
3h ago
Gigi Dall’Igna claims “you become unpopular - that makes me feel bad”
Gigi Dall'Igna
Gigi Dall'Igna
F1
News
3h ago
Nico Rosberg identifies key strength Oscar Piastri has over Lando Norris
Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri celebrate the constructors' title in Abu Dhabi
Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri celebrate the constructors' title in Abu…