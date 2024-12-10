One F1 driver had $0 crash damage in 2024 - but there are question marks

A stunning record achieved by Pierre Gasly is being questioned.

The Alpine driver was credited as becoming the first-ever F1 driver to record $0 crash damage over a whole season.

Gasly proudly mentioned that he had cost his team absolutely nothing in damage costs after the season-ending F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

“There were three targets,” he explained. “Sixth in the constructors’, 10th in the drivers’, and keep my nose clean so we’re still on $0 damage.

“We completed all the targets.”

The social media post below shows the estimated cost of damage from each driver, three races before the end of the season. Gasly insists he retained his $0.

Doubt about Pierre Gasly $0 damage

However, eagle-eyed Formula 1 fans have pointed to a series of incidents involving Gasly over the season.

Gasly and his Alpine teammate Esteban Ocon made contact at the F1 Japanese Grand Prix.

“He touched me and took the whole left side of my floor off the car,” Gasly said at the time.

Gasly was also left fuming when Ocon ended up on top of him, on the first lap of the F1 Monaco Grand Prix.

“I’m just glad we managed to get out of it with only some front wing damage and a couple of things,” Gasly said after the race.

“Luckily with the red flag we managed to repair it.”

Gasly also had to retire from the F1 Las Vegas GP when his engine broke.

He retired from three races in total, all due to mechanical problems.

So why was Gasly’s crash damage $0?

After those three incidents, fans were left questioning how Gasly’s $0 crash damage was calculated.

He admitted damage after at least one of those incidents, in Monaco. And conceded that his floor was impacted in Japan.

The discrepancy might lie in what crash damage is attributed to a driver.

For example, the three incidents listed were either racing incidents or blamed on a rival driver. So, they weren’t Gasly’s fault.

It could be that this detail means any damage to his Alpine was not listed as his responsibility.

Mechanical faults, for example, surely will have cost money to repair. But they weren’t caused by Gasly.

Pierre Gasly shines in 2024

The French driver impressed this season regardless of the stat which has caused debate.

He secured nine points finishes and even one unexpected podium in Brazil, on Alpine’s finest day.

Gasly beat teammate Ocon by 18 points to finish 10th in the drivers’ standings, helping Alpine to sixth in the constructors’.

Next year Ocon will move to Haas, and Gasly will be paired at Alpine with rookie Jack Doohan.

Doohan got behind the wheel of his 2025 team’s car at the postseason test.