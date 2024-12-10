Major sponsor moves with Carlos Sainz from Ferrari to Williams

Williams FW47 is branded with a new sponsor at Abu Dhabi test

Carlos Sainz
Carlos Sainz

Carlos Sainz’s Williams is already branded with a major new sponsor.

Santander, the Spanish bank, has left Ferrari and will now work with Williams in the F1 2025 season.

Sainz’s off-track value to his new employers has already been made clear by the sponsor’s decision to follow him.

Santander branding is on the FW47, the drivers’ helmets and clothing, at Tuesday’s F1 Abu Dhabi postseason test for the first time.

Carlos Sainz makes Williams debut

The ex-Ferrari driver drove his new team’s car for the first time at the Yas Marina Circuit on Monday, behind-closed-doors, for a filming opportunity.

He returned to action in the early hours of the Abu Dhabi postseason test.

Sainz’s signature was a major coup for Williams who will pair him with Alex Albon in 2025.

He is fresh off finishing P2 at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, and he won two races this year.

Sainz was the hottest property on the driver market when it became clear that he would lose his Ferrari seat to Lewis Hamilton next year.

But when Aston Martin and Red Bull committed to existing drivers, Mercedes opted for the youth of Kimi Antonelli.

It left Sainz choosing between Williams, Alpine and Sauber - and he picked James Vowles’ steadily improving outfit.

Williams are already reaping some reward with the arrival of sponsors Santander.

