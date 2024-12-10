Three F1 drivers make head start with new teams in Abu Dhabi test

Three F1 drivers have made an early start working with their new teams for 2025 in today’s post-season test in Abu Dhabi.

Little over 24 hours after the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the 10 teams and many of the drivers have returned to the Yas Marina Circuit for one final day of on-track running in 2024. Teams are each running two cars - one for a young driver and one to conduct important tyre evaluations for Pirelli.

Carlos Sainz got an ultra early head start by making his first appearance for Williams on Monday for a filming day. But the Spaniard, fresh from his P2 finish in his final outing for Ferrari, is back behind the wheel of the FW46.

Esteban Ocon has officially started work as a Haas driver. He was released by Alpine so he could take part in the Yas Marina test, but had to sit out of F1’s 2024 finale so that Jack Doohan could make an early debut with the French manufacturer.

Meanwhile, Nico Hulkenberg has also made his Sauber bow. The German has left Haas to return to the Hinwil-based squad with whom he raced for in 2013.

One notable absentee from the test is Lewis Hamilton. The seven-time world champion is unable to conduct an early run for Ferrari due to needing to carry out his final contractual obligations with Mercedes.

F2 stars head rookie test line-up

Gabriel Bortoleto

The top three drivers in the Formula 2 championship are taking part in testing.

Champion Gabriel Bortoleto is in action for Sauber, who he will make his F1 debut with next season.

Runner-up Isack Hadjar, who could earn a seat with RB for next year if Liam Lawson is promoted to become Max Verstappen’s next Red Bull teammate, will be behind the wheel of one of the RB20’s.

Third-place finisher Paul Aron is getting his first F1 outing with Alpine, having just been signed as the team’s reserve driver for 2025.

Race-winner Andrea Kimi Antonelli is due to drive for Mercedes but the 18-year-old, who the Silver Arrows selected as Hamilton’s replacement for 2025, pulled out of both F2 races over the weekend through illness.

Jak Crawford will drive one of the Aston Martins. There will also be appearances for Pato O’Ward (McLaren), Antonio Fuoco and Arthur Leclerc (Ferrari), Amusu Iwasa (RB), Ryo Hirakawa (Haas) and Luke Browning (Williams).