F1 Barcelona GP LIVE: FP2 underway as reliability bites for Lawson

KEY MOMENTS

Gasly reinstated to Monaco GP podium

Russell topped FP1

Seven rookies featured in FP1

The seventh round of the 2026 Formula 1 season takes place at the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix.

There is perhaps no track on the F1 calendar better known to the drivers that the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, with the pre-pre-season behind-closed-doors test having taken place at the Spanish venue earlier this year, and endless tests having taken place on the circuit across the years.

With long straights and several major braking zones, overtaking is certainly possible on the 4.65km layout, but the action can be somewhat muted, with few viewing the venue as a favourite.

The build-up to the weekend has been dominated by the fallout from the Monaco Grand Prix, with Alpine appealing time penalties handed to Pierre Gasly for speeding in the pit lane. While he was far from the only driver to be penalised, he did not serve the penalty during the race, meaning Alpine could use its right to review. The review was upheld, and Gasly was reinstated to third place, demoting Isack Hadjar off the podium. In the appeal decision document, it is said that evidence was provided which showed "that the distance used in calculating the F1 Official Timing (and hence the pit lane speed) was inaccurate and overestimated the speed of Car 10". The fallout from this is expected to continue, with Mercedes said to be "livid" over the decision after George Russell was similarly penalised and then further sanctioned for failing to correctly serve his penalty.

As for the on-track action, Kimi Antonelli is looking to further extend his championship lead with a sixth victory in succession. He has already equalled Lewis Hamilton's career-best winning streak, and could surpass that marker on Sunday. Highlighting the achievement, only Max Verstappen (10), Sebastian Vettel (9), Nico Roseberg (7), Michael Schumacher (7), and Alberto Ascari (7) have won more than five in a row.

Ferrari will be hoping to continue its recent strong form, notably with Hamilton, who has stood on the podium on the last two outings, while McLaren looks to bounce back from a bruising run of results, in particular for Lando Norris, who has suffered with reliability woes in Canada and Monaco.

FP1 will see numerous rookie drivers take to the track, with Fred Vesti replacing Antonelli at Mercedes, Dino Beganovic in for Hamilton at Ferrari, Leonardo Fornaroli taking Lando Norris' McLaren, Ayumu Iwasa in for Hadjar at Red Bull, Luke Browning replacing Alex Albon at Williams, Paul Aron stepping into Nico Hulkenberg;s Audi, and Colton Herta replacing Sergio Perez at Cadillac.

2026 Monaco Grand Prix Friday schedule

FP1 12:30pm BST - 1:30pm BST

FP2: 4:00pm BST - 5:00pm BST