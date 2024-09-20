F1 Singapore Grand Prix: Friday practice as it happened

Charles Leclerc topped the timesheets ahead of Lando Norris in the opening practice session for the 2024 F1 Singapore Grand Prix.
Ferrari have introduced a new front wing for this weekend as they look to improve on their performance from a week ago in Azerbaijan.
However, like in Baku, Ferrari and McLaren appear to be the top teams again, at least after the first practice session of the weekend.
Leclerc and Norris exchanged times at the top of the timesheets, with their initial runs completed on the hard and medium tyres, respectively.
After making an error in the final sector on his first soft lap - a lap which he called “shi*” over the team radio - Leclerc made amends, storming to the top of the order with a 1m31.763s.
Leclerc’s top time was just under a tenth quicker than Norris, with Ferrari’s advantage coming in the final two-thirds of the lap.
The second Ferrari of Carlos Sainz completed the top three, just under two-tenths off Leclerc’s time.
