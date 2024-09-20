Franco Colapinto
F1 Singapore Grand Prix: Friday practice as it happened

Recap all the action from Friday practice at the 2024 F1 Singapore Grand Prix

20 Sep 2024
15:22
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen
15:16
FP2 report

Lando Norris topped the timesheets in second practice for the Singapore Grand Prix, while George Russell brushed the barriers late on.

Norris topped the order with a 1m30.727s, less than a tenth ahead of Charles Leclerc.

Like in Azerbaijan last weekend, the battle at the front appears to be between McLaren and Ferrari.

There was some late drama for Russell, who clouted the wall at Turn 8.

The damage to Russell’s Mercedes wasn’t severe as he was able to reserve out of the wall before returning to the pit lane without a front wing.

Carlos Sainz was next up in third overall in the other Ferrari - but he was 0.5s off the top two’s impressive pace.

Read our full report here 

Lando Norris
Lando Norris
15:12
Full FP2 results
15:00
FP2 is over

The chequered flag is out and that marks an end to FP2 and Friday's practice running.

It's Norris who has the fastest time, just 0.058s clear of the Ferrari pair headed by Leclerc.

A difficult session for Hamilton and Verstappen, who end up only 11th and 15th after regularly complaining about their cars throughout the session. 

15:00
Russell crashes!

Russell has hit the wall at Turn 8 and crashed his Mercedes. The yellow flags are covering that incident with less than two minutes left on the clock. 

14:53
Long runs now the focus
14:45
Norris hits wall "pretty hard"

Norris has reported he just "hit the wall pretty hard." 

Race engineer Will Joseph replies: "We're going to box this lap for a damage check."

14:37
Leclerc brushes the wall

Leclerc had a big moment when setting his fastest time as he touched the wall at the exit of Turn 14. Crucially, his car seems to have escaped unscathed.

14:28
Norris fastest from Leclerc

Norris puts his McLaren on top - just 0.087s clear of Leclerc's Ferrari as the soft tyre runs get underway. 

14:24
Colapinto misses his pit box
14:21
Leclerc takes over

Albon didn't stay fastest for long as Leclerc pumps in a new benchmark time with a 1m31.665s - that's quicker than the time he produced in FP1. 

Leclerc is 0.265s clear of Ferrari teammate Sainz, with Albon dropping down to third, half a second off the pace. 

Really encouraging stuff from the Ferraris. 

14:19
Albon on top

Albon has put his Williams top of the timesheet with a 1m32.228s. 

That lap drew applause from the Williams garage as Albon absolutely hustled his car around Singapore's streets. 

14:17
Frustration for Verstappen and Hamilton

Both Verstappen and Hamilton have been complaining about their cars early in FP2. 

"I have no grip in the low speed front and rear," Verstappen said. 

While Hamilton reported: "I've got no rear end mate."

They are down in 15th and 18th respectively. 

14:13
Under the lights
14:08
Leclerc sets early time to beat

FP1 pacestter Leclerc goes fastest early doors. 

It's a 1m32.788s from the Ferrari man, who goes 0.820s clear of McLaren's Norris. 

14:00
FP2 is go!

We are underway for second practice! 

13:50
Verstappen swearing punishment

Max Verstappen reprimanded for foul language in Thursday's press conference.

The FIA decision is an "obligation to accomplish some work of public interest".

Verstappen referred to his Red Bull as “f****d” when explaining his struggles at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

13:49
Red Bull were unhappy with McLaren rear wing

Christian Horner said earlier:

“Well, it sets a precedent. We don’t want to rush to design wings that deform like that.

“If it’s deemed okay then everybody will do the same.”

Horner was asked if rivals would replicate the design but he replied: “I’d be surprised if we saw it again.”

13:44
McLaren rear wing furore

McLaren have confirmed:

"Whilst our Baku rear wing complies with the regulations and pass all FIA deflection tests, McLaren have proactively offered to make some minor adjustments to the wing following our conversations with the FIA. 

"We would also expect the FIA to have similar conversations with other teams in relation to the compliance of their rear wings."

13:40
FP2 coming up

The second practice session of Friday afternoon is at 2pm UK, in 20 minutes.

11:43
FP1 report

Charles Leclerc topped the timesheets ahead of Lando Norris in the opening practice session for the 2024 F1 Singapore Grand Prix.

Ferrari have introduced a new front wing for this weekend as they look to improve on their performance from a week ago in Azerbaijan.

However, like in Baku, Ferrari and McLaren appear to be the top teams again, at least after the first practice session of the weekend.

Leclerc and Norris exchanged times at the top of the timesheets, with their initial runs completed on the hard and medium tyres, respectively.

After making an error in the final sector on his first soft lap - a lap which he called “shi*” over the team radio - Leclerc made amends, storming to the top of the order with a 1m31.763s.

Leclerc’s top time was just under a tenth quicker than Norris, with Ferrari’s advantage coming in the final two-thirds of the lap.

The second Ferrari of Carlos Sainz completed the top three, just under two-tenths off Leclerc’s time.

You can read the full report here.

Charles Leclerc
Charles Leclerc
11:35
Full FP1 results

Here is a full rundown of the times/results from first practice in Singapore. 

11:31
That's it for FP1!

The chequered flag is out and that marks an end to opening practice in Singapore. That flew by! 

Leclerc ends up quickest ahead of McLaren's Norris and Ferrari teammate Sainz, with the top three covered by just 0.189s. 

Not the most representative of sessions given FP1 takes place during the day, but FP2 should provide a better picture of the competitive order later. 

11:25
Piastri hits wall!

Piastri has just drifted into the barriers at Turn 10. 

The Australian managed to avoid a full-on crash and seemingly has got away without too much damage after the right rear wheel made contact with the wall. 

A lucky escape! 

11:23
Hamilton unhappy with car

"Too much understeer," Hamilton reports over team radio.

The seven-time world champion is currently down in 12th, nearly a second off the pace. 

