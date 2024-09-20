F1 Singapore Grand Prix: Friday practice as it happened

FP2 report

Lando Norris topped the timesheets in second practice for the Singapore Grand Prix, while George Russell brushed the barriers late on.

Norris topped the order with a 1m30.727s, less than a tenth ahead of Charles Leclerc.

Like in Azerbaijan last weekend, the battle at the front appears to be between McLaren and Ferrari.

There was some late drama for Russell, who clouted the wall at Turn 8.

The damage to Russell’s Mercedes wasn’t severe as he was able to reserve out of the wall before returning to the pit lane without a front wing.

Carlos Sainz was next up in third overall in the other Ferrari - but he was 0.5s off the top two’s impressive pace.

