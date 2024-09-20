Lando Norris tops second Singapore GP practice as George Russell crashes late on

Lando Norris was fastest in second F1 practice for the Singapore Grand Prix as George Russell brushed the wall late on.

Lando Norris
Lando Norris

Lando Norris topped the timesheets in second practice for the Singapore Grand Prix, while George Russell brushed the barriers late on.

Norris topped the order with a 1m30.727s, less than a tenth ahead of Charles Leclerc.

Like in Azerbaijan last weekend, the battle at the front appears to be between McLaren and Ferrari.

There was some late drama for Russell, who clouted the wall at Turn 8.

The damage to Russell’s Mercedes wasn’t severe as he was able to reserve out of the wall before returning to the pit lane without a front wing.

Carlos Sainz was next up in third overall in the other Ferrari - but he was 0.5s off the top two’s impressive pace.

Yuki Tsunoda continued VCARB’s impressive start to the weekend with the fourth-best time, while Oscar Piastri continued to struggle relative to Norris.

Piastri was 0.6s off the pace in fifth, just ahead of fellow Australian Daniel Ricciardo.

Russell ended up seventh in the order, while Sergio Perez was the lead Red Bull.

Alex Albon and Nico Hulkenberg rounded out the top 10 in Singapore.

Lewis Hamilton was off the pace yet again in the Mercedes and it was a similar story for Max Verstappen, with Red Bull considerably off the pace.

The Dutchman was a lowly 15th-fastest, 1.2s down on his title rival. 

