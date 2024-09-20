McLaren told to modify controversial rear wing as Ferrari admit 'frustration'

McLaren have been asked by the FIA to make modifications to their rear wing amid F1’s ongoing controversy over flexi-wings.

It comes after rivals questioned the legality of McLaren’s rear wing following the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, where television footage appeared to show a part of the wing on race-winner Oscar Piastri’s car flexing upwards on the straights.

While McLaren have insisted their car is “legal” and has passed all of the FIA’s tests, they have confirmed they "offered" to make changes after conversations with F1's governing body.

"Whilst our Baku rear wing complies with the regulations and pass all FIA deflection tests, McLaren have proactively offered to make some minor adjustments to the wing following our conversations with the FIA," a McLaren spokesperson said.

"We would also expect the FIA to have similar conversations with other teams in relation to the compliance of their rear wings."

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc described the rear wing as “controversial to say the least”, while Red Bull have also raised concerns about what McLaren are doing.

Speaking in Friday’s press conference at the Singapore Grand Prix, Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur stressed the matter is “black and white”.

“I think there is a kind of confusion between what’s happened with the front wing and the rear wing,” Vasseur said, referencing previous checks which cleared McLaren’s front wing.

“The front wing, we all agreed that it could be a grey area because the first paragraph of the TD is saying you can’t design part of the car with the intention of the deformation. Intention is difficult to manage.

“The rear wing story is completely different because in the article you also have maximum deflection and this is black or white. There’s no grey, no dark grey or light grey. It’s black and white. For me, it’s clear.”

Vasseur admitted Ferrari are “frustrated” that McLaren have gained a competitive advantage by using the dubbed ‘mini DRS’ at recent events.

“So far we had a look at the previous events and it was only on the low downforce track. I’m not sure they want to use the same trick in Singapore, or in Zandvoort for example,” he said.

“Again, we have to give the responsibility to the scrutineering and the FIA. It’s not my job to do it. They have to do it and we have to trust them. I’m not complaining about this.

“I think it’s more than borderline. We all saw the video and the picture of this, and it’s a bit frustrating when, if you remember the situation in Monza, we had five cars in two and a half seconds.

“You move from P1 to P2, to P5 to P6 in two and a half seconds. In Baku we arrive side-by-side at Turn 1, you can imagine we have a bit of frustration.”

When asked if Ferrari have any regret about not being more aggressive with the regulations, Vasseur responded: “Honestly we are pushing at the limit of what we are considering legal.

“I can’t ask the team to overshoot this limit. But now we are reacting and as soon as we have a clarification from the FIA we will act. As long as they are ok.”