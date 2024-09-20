Sky Sports swearing blooper as F1 clamps down on foul language

Sky Sports accidentally broadcast a blooper featuring swear words on a weekend where F1 is trying to clamp down on bad language.

Ted Kravitz’s pitlane stroll ahead of Friday practice at the Singapore Grand Prix seemed normal until he unleashed an unexpected swear word.

It later transpired that the segment was pre-recorded and should never have been broadcast at all.

When Kravitz later reappeared, this time on live television, he issued an apology to viewers.

“Big apologies. Apologies from my side,” Kravitz said.

“Just to let you know we’re live now. When the cars come out for the car presentation, which we recorded earlier, I seek perfection but sometimes I don’t get it.

“If I mess up a first take, and then I’m frustrated at myself. Sometimes there’s a naughty word that comes out.

“Obviously that was never meant to be played. That’s our mistake, so we’re owning that. I apologise that that take which was not meant to be played, it got played out.

“This happens in television sometimes so apologies for that. We seek to do better next time so many apologies for that.”

Awkwardly, the swearing blooper occurred at a time when F1 are specifically trying to curb the language of its drivers.

Max Verstappen was hit with an FIA punishment - shortly after Kravitz’s slip-up - for swearing during Thursday’s press conference.

The FIA hit Verstappen with an "obligation to accomplish some work of public interest" after his bad language, which he put down to speaking in English, his non-native tongue.

Verstappen had previously complained about the clampdown on language: “Even if a five-year-old or six-year-old is watching, they will eventually swear anyway.

“When they grow up, they will walk around with their friends and they will be swearing, so this is not changing anything.”