Italian Grand Prix - can Ferrari claim glory at Monza? LIVE UPDATES!
Ferrari have an opportunity to claim glory at their home race, the F1 Italian Grand Prix at the famous Monza circuit, with Charles Leclerc in pole position.
The Scuderia have dressed to impress, with a special yellow look this weekend, but Red Bull's Max Verstappen remains their major threat. Verstappen will start in seventh but Mercedes' George Russell has already admitted he expects the brilliant Dutchman to win.
Lewis Hamilton starts from 19th due to engine penalties.
Italian Grand Prix begins at 2pm UK / 3pm local - live on Sky Sports in the UK
How the grid will line up for the Italian Grand Prix after engine penalties
Italian Grand Prix Qualifying results - Ferrari's Charles Leclerc on pole position
Lewis Hamilton: I'll watch Games of Thrones if I'm stuck in a DRS train
Daniel Ricciardo's helmet will be a tribute to Valentino Rossi, the Italian MotoGP icon.
Daniel Ricciardo - WHERE NEXT? | F1 2022
