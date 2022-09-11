Ferrari driver Leclerc was forced to settle for second-place at Monza in the team’s home race.

The Tifosi, Ferrari’s fans, erupted in boos when a late Safety Car, due to Daniel Ricciardo’s crash, meant the race concluded without any overtaking permitted while Max Verstappen was in the lead.

“Come on! It’s clear, come on,” Leclerc angrily said via his team radio.

He had no choice but to sit behind Red Bull driver Verstappen who extended his lead in the F1 2022 standings.

The end was eerily similar to Abu Dhabi 2021 when the rule was interpreted differently, allowing Verstappen to overtake Lewis Hamilton and win the race and the championship.