Italian Grand Prix 2022Race results: Unstoppable Verstappen beats Leclerc to win

F1 Italian Grand Prix 2022 Race results: Unstoppable Max Verstappen denies Ferrari home win at Monza

Lewis Larkam's picture
11 Sep 2022
Max Verstappen charged from seventh on the grid to beat Charles Leclerc and deny Ferrari a home F1 victory at the Italian Grand Prix. 

Despite starting from seventh because of a grid penalty for using too many engine parts, Verstappen breezed his way to a fifth successive win to edge closer to winning a second world championship title. 

An 11th victory in 16 races has given Verstappen an 116-point lead over Leclerc, meaning he could wrap up the world championship as early as the next race in Singapore. 

F1 2022 Italian Grand Prix Race Results 

Pos Driver Nat.Team Time
1Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing53 Laps
2Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari+2.446s
3George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team+3.405s
4Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari+5.061s
5Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team+5.380s
6Sergio PerezMEXOracle Bull Racing+6.091s
7Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team+6.207s
8Pierre GaslyFRAScuderia AlphaTauri+6.396s
9Nyck de Vries NEDWilliams Racing+7.122s
10Guanyu ZhouCHNAlfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen+7.910s
11Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 Team+8.323s
12Mick SchumacherGERHaas F1 Team+8.549s
13Valtteri BottasFINAlfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen+1 Lap
14Yuki TsunodaJPNScuderia AlphaTauri +1 Lap
15Nicholas LatifiCANWilliams Racing+1 Lap
16Kevin MagnussenDENHaas F1 Team+1 Lap
DNFDaniel RicciardoAUSMcLaren F1 Team47 laps 
DNFLance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team40 laps 
DNFFernando AlonsoESPBWT Alpine F1 Team32 laps 
DNFSebastian VettelGERAston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team4 laps 

Verstappen was already up to third by the first turn at the start of the second lap as he scythed his way through the field with ease. 

Having dived down the inside of George Russell’s Mercedes on Lap 5, Verstappen then set about catching pole sitter Leclerc. 

Red Bull opted to keep Verstappen out during a Virtual Safety Car period on Lap 12 when Sebastian Vettel’s Aston Martin broke down to favour track position, while Ferrari brought Leclerc in for medium tyres. 

Despite Ferrari’s gamble on an aggressive two-stop strategy, Leclerc never looked to have the pace to reduce the near-20-second gap to Verstappen. 

A Safety Car was called after McLaren’s Daniel Ricciardo ground to halt on Lap 47 but a slow recovery of his car meant there was no time to restart the race, which ended under Safety Car conditions. 

Russell completed the podium in third place behind Verstappen and Leclerc, while Carlos Sainz and Lewis Hamilton recovered from 18th and 19th to take fourth and fifth respectively. 

Sixth place went the way of Sergio Perez, who finished ahead of McLaren’s Lando Norris and AlphaTauri’s Pierre Gasly. 

After being called up as a late stand-in to replace the unwell Alex Albon, Nyck de Vries turned in a brilliant drive to score points on his F1 debut as he sealed ninth place ahead of Alfa Romeo’s Guanyu Zhou. 

 