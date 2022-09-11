Italian Grand Prix 2022Race results: Unstoppable Verstappen beats Leclerc to win

Despite starting from seventh because of a grid penalty for using too many engine parts, Verstappen breezed his way to a fifth successive win to edge closer to winning a second world championship title.

An 11th victory in 16 races has given Verstappen an 116-point lead over Leclerc, meaning he could wrap up the world championship as early as the next race in Singapore.

2022 F1 Italian Prix - Race Results Pos Driver Nat. Team Time 1 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 53 Laps 2 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari +2.446s 3 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team +3.405s 4 Carlos Sainz ESP Scuderia Ferrari +5.061s 5 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team +5.380s 6 Sergio Perez MEX Oracle Bull Racing +6.091s 7 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team +6.207s 8 Pierre Gasly FRA Scuderia AlphaTauri +6.396s 9 Nyck de Vries NED Williams Racing +7.122s 10 Guanyu Zhou CHN Alfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen +7.910s 11 Esteban Ocon FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team +8.323s 12 Mick Schumacher GER Haas F1 Team +8.549s 13 Valtteri Bottas FIN Alfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen +1 Lap 14 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Scuderia AlphaTauri +1 Lap 15 Nicholas Latifi CAN Williams Racing +1 Lap 16 Kevin Magnussen DEN Haas F1 Team +1 Lap DNF Daniel Ricciardo AUS McLaren F1 Team 47 laps DNF Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team 40 laps DNF Fernando Alonso ESP BWT Alpine F1 Team 32 laps DNF Sebastian Vettel GER Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team 4 laps

Verstappen was already up to third by the first turn at the start of the second lap as he scythed his way through the field with ease.

Having dived down the inside of George Russell’s Mercedes on Lap 5, Verstappen then set about catching pole sitter Leclerc.

Red Bull opted to keep Verstappen out during a Virtual Safety Car period on Lap 12 when Sebastian Vettel’s Aston Martin broke down to favour track position, while Ferrari brought Leclerc in for medium tyres.

Despite Ferrari’s gamble on an aggressive two-stop strategy, Leclerc never looked to have the pace to reduce the near-20-second gap to Verstappen.

A Safety Car was called after McLaren’s Daniel Ricciardo ground to halt on Lap 47 but a slow recovery of his car meant there was no time to restart the race, which ended under Safety Car conditions.

Russell completed the podium in third place behind Verstappen and Leclerc, while Carlos Sainz and Lewis Hamilton recovered from 18th and 19th to take fourth and fifth respectively.

Sixth place went the way of Sergio Perez, who finished ahead of McLaren’s Lando Norris and AlphaTauri’s Pierre Gasly.

After being called up as a late stand-in to replace the unwell Alex Albon, Nyck de Vries turned in a brilliant drive to score points on his F1 debut as he sealed ninth place ahead of Alfa Romeo’s Guanyu Zhou.