F1 standings 2022: World Championship points after the 2022 Italian GP

Max Verstappen has moved to within touching distance of a second F1 title after another dominant display at the Italian Grand Prix.

He could win the title next time out at the Singapore Grand Prix.

The battle for P2 looks tight between Charles Leclerc, Sergio Perez, George Russell and Carlos Sainz.

2022 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP Pos Driver Nat. Team Wins Points 1 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 11 335 2 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari 3 219 3 Sergio Perez MEX Oracle Bull Racing 1 210 4 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team 0 203 5 Carlos Sainz ESP Scuderia Ferrari 1 187 6 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team 0 168 7 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 0 88 8 Esteban Ocon FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 0 66 9 Fernando Alonso ESP BWT Alpine F1 Team 0 59 10 Valtteri Bottas FIN Alfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen 0 46 11 Kevin Magnussen DAN Haas F1 Team 0 22 12 Pierre Gasly FRA Scuderia AlphaTauri 0 22 13 Sebastian Vettel GER Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team 0 20 14 Daniel Ricciardo AUS McLaren F1 Team 0 19 15 Mick Schumacher GER Haas F1 Team 0 12 16 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Scuderia AlphaTauri 0 11 17 Guanyu Zhou CHN Alfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen 0 6 18 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team 0 5 19 Alexander Albon THA Williams Racing 0 4 20 Nyck de Vries NED Williams Racing 0 2 21 Nico Hulkenberg GER Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team 0 0 22 Nicholas Latifi CAN Williams Racing 0 0

Red Bull are on course to take their first constructors' title since 2013, building an enormous lead over Ferrari.