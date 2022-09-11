F1 standings 2022: World Championship points after the 2022 Italian GP
Updated F1 drivers' and constructors' world championship standings following the 2022 Italian Grand Prix.
Max Verstappen has moved to within touching distance of a second F1 title after another dominant display at the Italian Grand Prix.
He could win the title next time out at the Singapore Grand Prix.
The battle for P2 looks tight between Charles Leclerc, Sergio Perez, George Russell and Carlos Sainz.
|2022 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Wins
|Points
|1
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|11
|335
|2
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari
|3
|219
|3
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Oracle Bull Racing
|1
|210
|4
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team
|0
|203
|5
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1
|187
|6
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team
|0
|168
|7
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|0
|88
|8
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|0
|66
|9
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|0
|59
|10
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen
|0
|46
|11
|Kevin Magnussen
|DAN
|Haas F1 Team
|0
|22
|12
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|0
|22
|13
|Sebastian Vettel
|GER
|Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team
|0
|20
|14
|Daniel Ricciardo
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|0
|19
|15
|Mick Schumacher
|GER
|Haas F1 Team
|0
|12
|16
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|0
|11
|17
|Guanyu Zhou
|CHN
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen
|0
|6
|18
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team
|0
|5
|19
|Alexander Albon
|THA
|Williams Racing
|0
|4
|20
|Nyck de Vries
|NED
|Williams Racing
|0
|2
|21
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team
|0
|0
|22
|Nicholas Latifi
|CAN
|Williams Racing
|0
|0
Red Bull are on course to take their first constructors' title since 2013, building an enormous lead over Ferrari.
|2022 FORMULA 1 CONSTRUCTORS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
|Pos
|Team
|Wins
|Points
|1
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|12
|545
|2
|Scuderia Ferrari
|4
|406
|3
|Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team
|0
|371
|4
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|0
|125
|5
|McLaren F1 Team
|0
|107
|6
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen
|0
|52
|7
|Haas F1 Team
|0
|34
|8
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|0
|33
|9
|Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team
|0
|25
|10
|Williams Racing
|0
|6