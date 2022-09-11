F1 standings 2022: World Championship points after the 2022 Italian GP

11 Sep 2022
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB18. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 16, Italian Grand Prix, Monza, Italy,

Updated F1 drivers' and constructors' world championship standings following the 2022 Italian Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen has moved to within touching distance of a second F1 title after another dominant display at the Italian Grand Prix.

He could win the title next time out at the Singapore Grand Prix.

The battle for P2 looks tight between Charles Leclerc, Sergio Perez, George Russell and Carlos Sainz.

2022 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP 
Pos Driver Nat.Team Wins Points
1Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing11335
2Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari3219
3Sergio PerezMEXOracle Bull Racing1210
4George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team0203
5Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari1187
6Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team0168
7Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team088
8Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 Team066
9Fernando AlonsoESPBWT Alpine F1 Team059
10Valtteri BottasFINAlfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen046
11Kevin MagnussenDANHaas F1 Team022
12Pierre GaslyFRAScuderia AlphaTauri022
13Sebastian VettelGERAston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team020
14Daniel RicciardoAUSMcLaren F1 Team019
15Mick SchumacherGERHaas F1 Team012
16Yuki TsunodaJPNScuderia AlphaTauri 011
17Guanyu ZhouCHNAlfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen06
18Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team05
19Alexander AlbonTHAWilliams Racing04
20Nyck de VriesNEDWilliams Racing02
21Nico HulkenbergGERAston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team00
22Nicholas LatifiCANWilliams Racing00

Red Bull are on course to take their first constructors' title since 2013, building an enormous lead over Ferrari.

2022 FORMULA 1 CONSTRUCTORS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP 
Pos Team Wins Points
1Oracle Red Bull Racing12545
2Scuderia Ferrari4406
3Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team0371
4BWT Alpine F1 Team0125
5McLaren F1 Team0107
6Alfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen052
7Haas F1 Team034
8Scuderia AlphaTauri 033
9Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team025
10Williams Racing06
 