Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12, British Grand Prix, Silverstone, England,
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…

Lewis Hamilton wins 2024 F1 British Grand Prix: LIVE UPDATES!

Live updates, pictures and lap times from the 2024 F1 British Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton wins the 2024 F1 British Grand Prix

07 Jul 2024
16:37
The full results from Silverstone

The full order from a chaotic British Grand Prix

Oscar Piastri (AUS) McLaren MCL38 and Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15 battle for position. Formula 1 World
Oscar Piastri (AUS) McLaren MCL38 and Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1…
16:26
Top 10

Hamilton, Verstappen, Norris, Piastri, Sainz, Hulkenberg, Stroll, Alonso, Albon and Tsunoda.

16:26
The wait is over

Hamilton wins the British Grand Prix ahead of Verstappen and Norris.

16:25
Last lap

Hamilton is running 2.1s ahead of Verstappen in the fight for the win.

Can he hold on?

16:24
Sainz stops

A free pit stop for Sainz as he comes in to get a new fresh of boots to take the fastest lap.

16:22
Two laps to go

Hamilton is doing enough for now with the gap at 2.8s. 

16:21
Three laps to go

Hamilton's gap over Verstappen is around 3.1s. A good lap from the seven-time world champion.

16:20
Lap 49/52

Verstappen moves up into second and he's 3.3s behind Hamilton. Can he win here?

16:19
Five laps to go

Verstappen is now in DRS range of Norris for second as Piastri sets the fastest lap on the mediums.

16:17
Lap 47/52

Hamilton has upped his pace over Norris - 2.8s between the top two. Verstappen is still the one to watch though - 1.0s behind Norris.

16:15
Verstappen continues to fly

He's cut Hamilton's lead down to 4.1s. Verstappen is now just 1.4s behind Norris.

16:13
Verstappen

Another fastest lap of the race as he reduces Hamilton's lead to 4.5s.

16:12
The order on Lap 43

Hamilton, Norris, Verstappen, Piastri, Sainz, Hulkenberg, Stroll, Alonso, Tsunoda and Albon.

16:11
Verstappen flying out there

He puts in another fastest lap of the race as he cuts the gap down to 2.8s to Norris.

16:09
The battle at the front

Norris responds to Hamilton's pace and reduces the gap to just 2.3s.

Verstappen and Piastri are flying on the harder compounds though. 

16:08
The order on Lap 40

Hamilton, Norris, Verstappen, Piastri, Sainz, Hulkenberg, Stroll, Alonso, Tsunoda and Albon.

16:06
Norris responds to Hamilton

Norris puts on the softs as they look to respond to Hamilton. 

He rejoins in second behind the seven-time world champion.

16:05
Slick tyres

Hamilton, Verstappen and Piastri all come into the pit lane. Softs for Mercedes; hards for Red Bull.

16:03

It's now 1.7s between Norris and Verstappen at the front; Verstappen is 7.4s off in third.

16:00
Hamilton on a charge

Hamilton is now running just 1.9s behind Norris at the front. 

15:58
The order on Lap 35

Norris, Hamilton, Verstappen, Sainz, Piastri, Hulkenberg, Stroll, Alonso, Tsunoda and Albon.

15:57
News from Mercedes

Suspected water system issue for Russell, according to Mercedes. 

15:56
Russell is out on Lap 34

"Retire the car," he looks to be out of the race. 

15:56
The main battle out there

Piastri is running 0.6s behind Sainz in the fight for fifth. 

15:53
Hamilton radio

"The front tyres are falling apart," he says. 