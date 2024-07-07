Lewis Hamilton wins 2024 F1 British Grand Prix: LIVE UPDATES!
Live updates, pictures and lap times from the 2024 F1 British Grand Prix.
Lewis Hamilton wins the 2024 F1 British Grand Prix
Hamilton, Verstappen, Norris, Piastri, Sainz, Hulkenberg, Stroll, Alonso, Albon and Tsunoda.
Hamilton wins the British Grand Prix ahead of Verstappen and Norris.
Hamilton is running 2.1s ahead of Verstappen in the fight for the win.
Can he hold on?
A free pit stop for Sainz as he comes in to get a new fresh of boots to take the fastest lap.
Hamilton is doing enough for now with the gap at 2.8s.
Hamilton's gap over Verstappen is around 3.1s. A good lap from the seven-time world champion.
Verstappen moves up into second and he's 3.3s behind Hamilton. Can he win here?
Verstappen is now in DRS range of Norris for second as Piastri sets the fastest lap on the mediums.
Hamilton has upped his pace over Norris - 2.8s between the top two. Verstappen is still the one to watch though - 1.0s behind Norris.
He's cut Hamilton's lead down to 4.1s. Verstappen is now just 1.4s behind Norris.
Another fastest lap of the race as he reduces Hamilton's lead to 4.5s.
Hamilton, Norris, Verstappen, Piastri, Sainz, Hulkenberg, Stroll, Alonso, Tsunoda and Albon.
He puts in another fastest lap of the race as he cuts the gap down to 2.8s to Norris.
Norris responds to Hamilton's pace and reduces the gap to just 2.3s.
Verstappen and Piastri are flying on the harder compounds though.
Hamilton, Norris, Verstappen, Piastri, Sainz, Hulkenberg, Stroll, Alonso, Tsunoda and Albon.
Norris puts on the softs as they look to respond to Hamilton.
He rejoins in second behind the seven-time world champion.
Hamilton, Verstappen and Piastri all come into the pit lane. Softs for Mercedes; hards for Red Bull.
It's now 1.7s between Norris and Verstappen at the front; Verstappen is 7.4s off in third.
Hamilton is now running just 1.9s behind Norris at the front.
Norris, Hamilton, Verstappen, Sainz, Piastri, Hulkenberg, Stroll, Alonso, Tsunoda and Albon.
Suspected water system issue for Russell, according to Mercedes.
"Retire the car," he looks to be out of the race.
Piastri is running 0.6s behind Sainz in the fight for fifth.
"The front tyres are falling apart," he says.