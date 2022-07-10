The rule breach relates to the drivers' physios interacting with them in parc ferme before they had been weighed.

Leclerc, Verstappen and Hamilton - who finished the race on the podium, in that order - have all been handed suspended fines of €10,000.

The race stewards confirmed: "The Stewards received a report from the Media Delegate, which was subsequently confirmed by video evidence, that the physio / drivers’ assistants of the top three finishers entered parc ferme without permission and in violation of the procedure that was published prior to the race 'for the orderly conduct of the event.'

"In part this is to prevent handing over of items to the drivers prior to them being weighed. The Competitor is fined €10,000, which will be suspended for the remainder of the season pending any further violation of the procedure, and the competitors are warned that the passes of the individuals concerned may be revoked in case of systemic violation.

"Competitors are reminded that they have the right to appeal certain decisions of the Stewards, in accordance with Article 15 of the FIA International Sporting Code and Chapter 4 of the FIA Judicial and Disciplinary Rules, within the applicable time limits."

The post-race procedure notes issued to teams before the race stated: "Driver physios must wait outside the cool down room behind the podium until the podium ceremony has concluded."