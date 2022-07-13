Speculation over Ricciardo’s has been rife amid a disappointing 2022 season, while McLaren’s signing of IndyCar champion Alex Palou and recent test for Colton Herta have added intrigue to the situation.

Ricciardo has a contract for 2023 but reports have suggested the Australian could quit at the end of the season as he struggles to match the pace of younger teammate Lando Norris.

Reigning F2 champion and Alpine reserve Oscar Piastri, Williams driver Alex Albon and four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel, whose Aston Martin deal expires at the end of the year, have all recently been linked with Ricciardo’s drive for 2023.

But Ricciardo moved to pour cold water over the speculation surrounding his future as he took to social media to dismiss the rumours on Wednesday morning.

“There have been a lot of rumours around my future in F1, but I want you to hear it from me,” Ricciardo wrote on social media.

“I am committed to McLaren until the end of next year and am not walking from the sport. Appreciate it hasn’t always been easy, but who wants easy!

“I'm working may ass off with the team to make improvements and get the car right and back to the front where it belongs. I still want this more than ever.

“See you in Le Castellet. Daniel.”

'I've not forgotten how to drive'

Speaking exclusively to Crash.net ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix earlier this season, Ricciardo opened up on his struggles and why he is determined to prove his doubters wrong.

“The reality is I’ve not forgotten how to drive in six months, I haven’t lost my competitive edge, it’s just kind of a moment in time that I knew I could come out of," he said.

“I think long story short, I know I can still do it, and I believe 100% in myself. Even if that wavered a bit last year, it’s definitely back. It’s easy to look on paper and be like ‘it’s no different’ but I’ll keep at it.

“I think people forget, so right now sitting here today, I’m excited to remind people.”