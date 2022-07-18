F1 French Grand Prix 2022 | Full weekend schedule | How to watch

After an exciting Austrian Grand Prix, F1 heads to the Circuit Paul Ricard for the French Grand Prix and Round 12 of the 2022 season.

Charles Leclerc revived his title hopes by passing rival Max Verstappen three times on his way to picking up a commanding victory in Austria.

Despite the much-needed win for Leclerc and Ferrari, Verstappen still holds a comfortable 38-point lead in the world championship at the halfway stage of the campaign, while Red Bull are in a strong position at the top of the constructors’ standings.

Here’s how you can watch all the F1 action from the 2022 French Grand Prix:

F1 French Grand Prix - Full weekend schedule

Friday, July 22

1pm-2pm - FP1

4pm-5pm - FP2

Saturday, July 23

12pm-1pm - FP3

3pm-4pm - Qualifying

Sunday, July 24

2pm - Race

F1 French Grand Prix - TV times

Friday, July 22

12.30pm-2.30pm - FP1

3.45pm-5.25pm - FP2

Saturday, July 23

11.45pm-1.30pm - FP3

2.35pm-4.55pm - Qualifying

Sunday, July 24

12.30pm-5pm - Race

Recent F1 French GP winners

2021 - Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

2020 - Not held due to COVID-19

2019 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

2018 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

Not held between 2009-2017