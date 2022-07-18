F1 French Grand Prix 2022 | Full weekend schedule | How to watch

18 Jul 2022
F1 French Grand Prix 2022 | Full weekend schedule | How to watch

All the information on the 2022 F1 French Grand Prix including the full race weekend schedule and TV details.

After an exciting Austrian Grand Prix, F1 heads to the Circuit Paul Ricard for the French Grand Prix and Round 12 of the 2022 season. 

Charles Leclerc revived his title hopes by passing rival Max Verstappen three times on his way to picking up a commanding victory in Austria. 

Despite the much-needed win for Leclerc and Ferrari, Verstappen still holds a comfortable 38-point lead in the world championship at the halfway stage of the campaign, while Red Bull are in a strong position at the top of the constructors’ standings. 

Here’s how you can watch all the F1 action from the 2022 French Grand Prix: 

F1 French Grand Prix - Full weekend schedule 

Friday, July 22 

1pm-2pm - FP1 

4pm-5pm - FP2 

Saturday, July 23 

12pm-1pm - FP3

3pm-4pm - Qualifying 

Sunday, July 24

2pm - Race 

F1 French Grand Prix - TV times 

Friday, July 22 

12.30pm-2.30pm - FP1 

3.45pm-5.25pm - FP2 

Saturday, July 23

11.45pm-1.30pm - FP3 

2.35pm-4.55pm - Qualifying 

Sunday, July 24 

12.30pm-5pm - Race 

Recent F1 French GP winners 

2021 - Max Verstappen (Red Bull) 

2020 - Not held due to COVID-19 

2019 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) 

2018 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) 

Not held between 2009-2017 

 