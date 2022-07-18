F1 French Grand Prix 2022 | Full weekend schedule | How to watch
All the information on the 2022 F1 French Grand Prix including the full race weekend schedule and TV details.
After an exciting Austrian Grand Prix, F1 heads to the Circuit Paul Ricard for the French Grand Prix and Round 12 of the 2022 season.
Charles Leclerc revived his title hopes by passing rival Max Verstappen three times on his way to picking up a commanding victory in Austria.
Despite the much-needed win for Leclerc and Ferrari, Verstappen still holds a comfortable 38-point lead in the world championship at the halfway stage of the campaign, while Red Bull are in a strong position at the top of the constructors’ standings.
Here’s how you can watch all the F1 action from the 2022 French Grand Prix:
F1 French Grand Prix - Full weekend schedule
Friday, July 22
1pm-2pm - FP1
4pm-5pm - FP2
Saturday, July 23
12pm-1pm - FP3
3pm-4pm - Qualifying
Sunday, July 24
2pm - Race
F1 French Grand Prix - TV times
Friday, July 22
12.30pm-2.30pm - FP1
3.45pm-5.25pm - FP2
Saturday, July 23
11.45pm-1.30pm - FP3
2.35pm-4.55pm - Qualifying
Sunday, July 24
12.30pm-5pm - Race
Recent F1 French GP winners
2021 - Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
2020 - Not held due to COVID-19
2019 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
2018 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
Not held between 2009-2017