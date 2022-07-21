Images reveal new Mercedes F1 car upgrade at French GP

Mercedes is bringing further parts to their W13 challenger this weekend in a bid to improve their competitiveness and build on their recent upturn in performance.

After a hugely difficult start to the season, Mercedes have scored four consecutive podiums, including at the British Grand Prix, where an updated aerodynamic package helped put Lewis Hamilton in contention for the win.

Is this Mercedes' best chance to win a race in 2022? | Crash.net F1 Video of Is this Mercedes&#039; best chance to win a race in 2022? | Crash.net F1 Click to subscribe Never miss a video from Subscribe to our YouTube channel to get the latest reviews, interviews and more

Images taken in the pit lane on Thursday revealed one of the first elements of Mercedes’ latest upgrade, including a reshaped nose featuring extra cooling vents for the drivers.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff confirmed ahead of the French Grand Prix that the team would be bringing updates to Paul Ricard to try and further close the gap to rivals Ferrari and Red Bull.

"The team worked miracles to have two complete race cars ready for the Sprint and Grand Prix [in Austria],” said Wolff. “27 points on Sunday were a good reward for that effort.

"We scored three podiums in the first seven races, and we have now achieved four in the last four. I'm pleased with the momentum we are building, and it reflects the mammoth effort of the team.

"Our understanding of the W13 is growing with every lap and it's encouraging to see that reflected in our development and results.

"While we were quicker in Austria, we still weren't quick enough to challenge at the front. We need to keep chasing those final few tenths and bringing new developments to the cars, including this weekend in France.

"Paul Ricard is a very different track and challenge. It has smooth tarmac and a wide range of corner types, along with long straights. The aim will be to make further inroads on the gap to the front and hopefully be back on the podium.”