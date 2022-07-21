How is 2007 McLaren Hamilton different to 2022 Mercedes Hamilton?

Hamilton will compete in his 300th grand prix this weekend, a milestone achieved by only six other drivers - Kimi Raikkonen, Alonso, Jenson Button, Rubens Barrichello and Michael Schumacher.

Sebastian Vettel will join this exclusive club of drivers if he enters all of the remaining rounds in 2022.

Is this Mercedes' best chance to win a race in 2022? | Crash.net F1 Video of Is this Mercedes&#039; best chance to win a race in 2022? | Crash.net F1 Click to subscribe Never miss a video from Subscribe to our YouTube channel to get the latest reviews, interviews and more

Alonso spent one year as Hamilton’s teammate in 2007, with the pair going head-to-head with Raikkonen for the championship.

Alonso and Hamilton’s intense rivalry will go down in F1 history, even resulting in the Spaniard leaving the team at the end of the year.

Ultimately, their fight opened the door for Raikkonen to win the drivers’ championship in 2007.

Speaking ahead of this weekend’s French Grand Prix, Alonso congratulated Hamilton on the achievement.

“What to say? I don’t think he changed much, to be honest,” Alonso said. “He had the talent already in 2007 and he still has the talent now with the experience, and he has been a tremendous driver. A legend of our sport so it has been a pleasure to share all this time with him.

“Back then, probably no one thought that someone will be able to win seven titles as Michael [Schumacher] did. The journey has been amazing and the team that they built at Mercedes over these years was outstanding. Just congratulations on the 300 [races] and hopefully another win soon.”

Hamilton’s standout moment

Hamilton’s illustrious career has given him a number of standout moments.

With seven titles and over 100 grand prix victories to his name, the Mercedes driver has a plethora of choices.

“Thank you for your kind words [Fernando]. Standout, it’s difficult to say,” Hamilton said. “Your first grand prix is always going to be one and your first victory, I would say those two or your home race as well. Maybe those three are the most standout, 2007 and 2008. It’s the whole realisation of reaching your dream is a very, very surreal experience and it’s always going to be you first.

“There’s only one first and getting to the first grand prix, 2007, the amount of sleepless nights, all of us that had [family], not knowing whether or not we’d reach our goal or reach our dream. I think that’s probably going to be the real highlight.”