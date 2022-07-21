The initiative was proposed as one of 10 recommendations for change in the sport by The Hamilton Commission set up by the seven-time world champion last year.

But Hamilton has revealed that one of the 10 teams is blocking his charter by refusing to sign it.

“F1 needs to do more,” he said. “All the teams need to do more.

“I think we are very close to getting this diversity inclusion charter going and I think there’s one team, still the same team, is not willing to engage.

“But I’m grateful to see that the other teams are willing to step forward and do the work.”

Asked if he would be prepared to name the team, Hamilton replied: “I don’t think it would be appropriate to name the team.

“We’ve gone back and forth with them and for some reason they don’t want to, but all the other nine teams have, which is really encouraging.”

Hamilton has continued to speak out against racism and discrimination this season after former F1 driver and three-time world champion Nelson Piquet used a racially offensive term to describe him.

There were also reports of fans being subjected to abuse at the recent Austrian Grand Prix.

Hamilton addressed the issues surrounding F1’s fanbase when he spoke during Thursday’s press conferences ahead of this weekend’s French Grand Prix.

“I’m doing the most I can, I don’t know what else I can do,” Hamilton responded when asked if drivers need to do more to tackle the problem. "But I do think it’s all of our responsibility to do something.

“Not only us, the sport, those that write and report on what’s happening here. The sport wouldn’t be what it is without you.

“Your words are powerful and you have a responsibility to the readers to make sure that we’re progressing and moving in the right direction.”

Mercedes unveil upgrades

Mercedes have arrived at the F1 French Grand Prix with a new aerodynamic upgrade to their W13.