Vettel shocked the F1 paddock by announcing his retirement ahead of this weekend’s Hungarian Grand Prix on Thursday morning via his newly-created Instagram account.

His future has been up in the air due to a lack of competitiveness since joining Aston Martin last year.

With Vettel taking more interest in wider societal issues such as climate change and racism, the former Red Bull and Ferrari driver has called time on his career.

His impending retirement does open up the driver market with a seat available at Aston Martin for next year.

Media reports have linked Haas’ Schumacher to the seat, while Daniel Ricciardo, Fernando Alonso and Oscar Piastri are also potential candidates.

It comes as no surprise that Vettel wants Schumacher to take the seat, given that the pair have a close relationship.

“Well obviously I spoke to Lawrence and told them that I am not going to continue,” Vettel said. We did have a very, very brief chat about what might be next. I do have my opinion. I think very highly of Mick. I’m obviously not entirely objective because I am very close to him, but I do think he’s a great driver.

“He’s a learner, he keeps learning when others sort of stall or stop making progress. So he does have a lot of qualities but he is also very young still.

“So I don’t know. It’s not my decision. If I am asked I will give my opinion but in the end, the team have to make that decision.”