Social media footage emerged over the weekend of supporters apparently burning items that had Mercedes logos on them.

Red Bull's Verstappen started in 10th at the Hungaroring and, despite spinning, roared to an impressive victory ahead of Mercedes duo Lewis Hamilton and George Russell.

“That is, of course, not acceptable,” Verstappen said afterwards when asked about this behaviour.

“These individuals, I definitely don’t agree with that, because that’s just disgusting.

Click to subscribe Never miss a video from Subscribe to our YouTube channel to get the latest reviews, interviews and more

“Overall, I think the majority of the fans were cheering a lot throughout the race, and also on the podium, for every driver. I think that is how it should be.

“That video of burning merch? I think that’s disgusting.”

Verstappen and Hamilton, and their teams and team principals, engaged in a rivalry last season that occasionally became ugly and has spilled into their sets of supporters.

Verstappen was booed at the F1 British Grand Prix at Silverstone, Hamilton’s home race, earlier this month.

A week later at the Austrian Grand Prix, the home race for Red Bull, there were reports of sexual harassment in the grandstands.

Toto Wolff, the Mercedes boss, told drunk and abusive fans to “f**** off and stay home”.