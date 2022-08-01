Fernando Alonso to join Aston Martin for 2023 F1 season

Vettel, the four-time F1 champion, announced that he would retire at the end of the 2022 season leaving a significant vacancy for an Aston Martin driver.

The team have now swooped to snap up Alonso, the two-time champion, who will leave Alpine at this year's conclusion to link up with his new employers.

Alonso, aged 41, said: "This Aston Martin team is clearly applying the energy and commitment to win, and it is therefore one of the most exciting teams in Formula One today.

"I have known [owner Lawrence Stroll] and [driver Lance Stroll] for many years and it is very obvious that they have the ambition and passion to succeed in Formula One.

"I have watched as the team has systematically attracted great people with winning pedigrees, and I have become aware of the huge commitment to new facilities and resources at Silverstone.

"No one in Formula One today is demonstrating a greater vision and absolute commitment to winning, and that makes it a really exciting opportunity for me."

Alonso move is the most significant of 2023 driver market so far

Alonso's switch from Alpine to Aston Martin is the latest piece of the puzzle in the F1 2023 driver market.

Alpine must now find a new teammate for Esteban Ocon, while Alonso will link up with Lance Stroll.

Aston Martin will be the fifth F1 team that Alonso has represented.

The Spaniard started in 2001 with Minardi, moved to Renault then McLaren, before returning to Renault. He won his two world championships with Ferrari, then returned to McLaren.

He missed the 2020 season before returning with Alpine.