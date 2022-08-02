Lewis Hamilton now part-owns NFL franchise the Denver Broncos

The franchise was bought by Rob Walton, the heir to Walmart, for a record $4.65 billion earlier this year and can now count on Hamilton too.

“We are delighted to welcome seven-time Formula One world champion Sir Lewis Hamilton to our ownership group,” said Walton.

“He is a champion competitor who knows what it takes to lead a winning team and is a fierce advocate for global equality, including in his own sport.

“With over 100 race wins, Lewis is considered the most successful F1 driver of all time.

“His resilient spirit and standard of excellence will be an asset to the ownership group and the Broncos organisation.”

Hamilton joined a consortium earlier this year, alongside tennis superstar Serena Williams and led by Sir Martin Broughton, which failed to buy Chelsea FC.

Hamilton’s many investments

The Mercedes driver is joined by Justin Timberlake, Jeff Bezos and Roger Federer in part-owning several interesting companies.

He is involved in a meat-free burger company, a farm, an online grocery app and much more.