Which drivers have been fined the most in F1 2022?

Connor McDonagh's picture
9 Aug 2022
Sebastian Vettel (GER) Aston Martin F1 Team AMR22 gets a lift back to the pits. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3,

Which F1 drivers have been the biggest rule breakers in the opening 13 races of the season? And which driver has accrued the most fines?

F1 is no different to any sport with drivers hit with penalties for various offences that contravene the FIA’s sporting regulations.

Whether it’s for a collision on track, speeding in the pit lane or storming out of a drivers’ briefing, all of the above have potential consequences. 

Most fined drivers?

The retiring Sebastian Vettel has racked up over €30,000 in fines across the opening 13 races of the season. 

The four-time champion was hit with a €25,000 fine for ‘behaviour during the drivers’ meeting’ at the Austrian Grand Prix. 

Vettel also received a €5,000 fine for driving a scooter on track within the five-minute window of FP1 in Australia before picking up further fines for speeding during the season.

MOST FINES IN 2022 F1 SEASON
Pos Driver Team Fines
1Sebastian VettelAston Martin €35,900
2Carlos SainzFerrari€25,000
3Sergio PerezRed Bull€10,600
4Lewis HamiltonMercedes€10,000
5Daniel RicciardoMcLaren€10,000
6Zhou GuanyuAlfa Romeo€10,000
7Charles LeclercFerrari€10,000
8Max VerstappenRed Bull€10,000
9Lance StrollAston Martin €5,900
10Valtteri BottasAlfa Romeo€2,000
11Alex AlbonWilliams€1,800
12Yuki TsunodaAlphaTauri€1,300
13Pierre GaslyAlphaTauri€1,300

F1's biggest rule breakers

Alex Albon and Yuki Tsunoda have collected the highest number of warnings and penalties so far this season - eight each.

2021 F1 title rivals Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen are at the bottom of the list.

NUMBER OF OFFENCES IN 2022 F1 SEASON
Pos Driver Team Offences
1Yuki TsunodaAlphaTauri8
 Alex AlbonWilliams8
2Zhou GuanyuAlfa Romeo7
 Sebastian VettelAston Martin7
3Pierre GaslyAlphaTauri6
 Fernando AlonsoAlpine6
 Lance StrollAston Martin6
4Esteban OconAlpine5
 Carlos SainzFerrari5
5Valtteri BottasAlfa Romeo4
 Sergio PerezRed Bull4
 Daniel RicciardoMcLaren4
6Kevin MagnussenHaas3
7Charles LeclercFerrari2
 Lando NorrisMcLaren2
 Nicholas LatifiWilliams2
 George RussellMercedes2
8Max VerstappenRed Bull1
 Lewis HamiltonMercedes1
 Mick SchumacherHaas1

Data provided by Casumo

 