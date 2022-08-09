Which drivers have been fined the most in F1 2022?

F1 is no different to any sport with drivers hit with penalties for various offences that contravene the FIA’s sporting regulations.

Whether it’s for a collision on track, speeding in the pit lane or storming out of a drivers’ briefing, all of the above have potential consequences.

Most fined drivers?

The retiring Sebastian Vettel has racked up over €30,000 in fines across the opening 13 races of the season.

The four-time champion was hit with a €25,000 fine for ‘behaviour during the drivers’ meeting’ at the Austrian Grand Prix.

Vettel also received a €5,000 fine for driving a scooter on track within the five-minute window of FP1 in Australia before picking up further fines for speeding during the season.

F1's biggest rule breakers

Alex Albon and Yuki Tsunoda have collected the highest number of warnings and penalties so far this season - eight each.

2021 F1 title rivals Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen are at the bottom of the list.

NUMBER OF OFFENCES IN 2022 F1 SEASON Pos Driver Team Offences 1 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 8 Alex Albon Williams 8 2 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo 7 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 7 3 Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 6 Fernando Alonso Alpine 6 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 6 4 Esteban Ocon Alpine 5 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 5 5 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 4 Sergio Perez Red Bull 4 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 4 6 Kevin Magnussen Haas 3 7 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 2 Lando Norris McLaren 2 Nicholas Latifi Williams 2 George Russell Mercedes 2 8 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1 Mick Schumacher Haas 1

Data provided by Casumo