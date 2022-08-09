Which drivers have been fined the most in F1 2022?
Which F1 drivers have been the biggest rule breakers in the opening 13 races of the season? And which driver has accrued the most fines?
F1 is no different to any sport with drivers hit with penalties for various offences that contravene the FIA’s sporting regulations.
Whether it’s for a collision on track, speeding in the pit lane or storming out of a drivers’ briefing, all of the above have potential consequences.
Most fined drivers?
The retiring Sebastian Vettel has racked up over €30,000 in fines across the opening 13 races of the season.
The four-time champion was hit with a €25,000 fine for ‘behaviour during the drivers’ meeting’ at the Austrian Grand Prix.
Vettel also received a €5,000 fine for driving a scooter on track within the five-minute window of FP1 in Australia before picking up further fines for speeding during the season.
|MOST FINES IN 2022 F1 SEASON
|Pos
|Driver
|Team
|Fines
|1
|Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin
|€35,900
|2
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|€25,000
|3
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|€10,600
|4
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|€10,000
|5
|Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren
|€10,000
|6
|Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo
|€10,000
|7
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|€10,000
|8
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|€10,000
|9
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|€5,900
|10
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo
|€2,000
|11
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|€1,800
|12
|Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri
|€1,300
|13
|Pierre Gasly
|AlphaTauri
|€1,300
F1's biggest rule breakers
Alex Albon and Yuki Tsunoda have collected the highest number of warnings and penalties so far this season - eight each.
2021 F1 title rivals Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen are at the bottom of the list.
|NUMBER OF OFFENCES IN 2022 F1 SEASON
|Pos
|Driver
|Team
|Offences
|1
|Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri
|8
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|8
|2
|Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo
|7
|Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin
|7
|3
|Pierre Gasly
|AlphaTauri
|6
|Fernando Alonso
|Alpine
|6
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|6
|4
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|5
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|5
|5
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo
|4
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|4
|Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren
|4
|6
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|3
|7
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|2
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|2
|Nicholas Latifi
|Williams
|2
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|2
|8
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1
|Mick Schumacher
|Haas
|1
Data provided by Casumo