Christian Horner: Net worth of Red Bull boss and his wife Geri Horner

The Red Bull team principal is reportedly worth an estimated £41.4 million, The Sun reports.

His musician wife is reportedly worth an estimated £33m.

After getting married in 2015 in front of several celebrity friends, they have homes in Oxfordshire and Hertfordshire.

One of their homes was featured on a recent Sky Sports interview - the couple’s horses, donkeys, goats and chickens were on display.

Horner became the team principal of Red Bull Racing in 2005 when he was just 31, making him the youngest person in F1 to hold such a job title.

Now 48, he has overseen five world champions - Sebastian Vettel won four in a row, and Max Verstappen won in 2021. Verstappen is, alongside Lewis Hamilton, among the best-paid drivers in F1 today.

Before becoming involved in the management side of motor racing, Horner was a driver.

And his wife, previously known as Geri Halliwell or ‘Ginger Spice’, was of course one fifth of the world-famous Spice Girls.