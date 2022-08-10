FIA boss drops major hint over Porsche, Audi entering F1 in 2026

F1 hopes to attract new manufacturers to the sport when the new power unit regulations are introduced for 2026.

Porsche and Audi have flirted with the idea for some time but have been waiting for the new rules to be agreed.

So far, F1 plans to retain the current 1.6-litre V6 engine while removing the MGU-H component.

The fuels used are set to be 100 percent sustainable as part of F1’s push to help with climate change - something all manufacturers are keen for.

Porsche is set to enter F1 with Red Bull, while Audi has been heavily linked with taking over Alfa Romeo/Sauber.

Andretti hope to enter the sport as a new constructor, making it 11 teams on the grid but their interest has been greeted by some frosty responses from current team bosses such as Toto Wolff.

Bin Sulayem wrote on Twitter: “Over the last 18 months, FIA officials have worked hard with all stakeholders to create exciting new F1 PU regulations that the WMSC are now considering. I'm proud of their efforts which allows for new entrants and even more competition.”

The new PU regulations have to be approved by the World Motor Sport Council.

The WMSC is also considering updated technical regulations for next year to combat porpoising.

He added: “Having discussed the porpoising issue with all 20 F1 drivers & 10 team principals, I’m happy to confirm that we will be submitting updated 2023 Technical Regulations to the WMSC this week to address this, in addition to the measures already taken for the remainder of this season.”

The 2023 F1 provisional calendar will also need to be finalised.