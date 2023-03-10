Toto Wolff net worth: Mercedes boss and his wife Susie Wolff's fortune
Toto Wolff’s vast personal fortune is even larger than Lewis Hamilton’s.
The Mercedes team principal is worth an estimated £440m - whereas Forbes report the driver is worth £300m.
Wolff is not only Mercedes’ team principal, he also owns a third of the F1 team.
His 33.3 percent share is matched by Daimler (the company who own Mercedes-Benz) and Ineos (a company owned by Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who is one of Britain’s richest men and is personally worth a reported £13 billion).
Wolff earns an estimated annual salary of £7m.
Despite Mercedes' bad start to 2023, their customer team Aston Martin's podium finish at the Bahrain Grand Prix benefitted Wolff's bank balance. In 2020, Wolff purchased a 1% stake in the Aston Martin F1 team. And after Fernando Alonso finished third in Bahrain, Aston Martin's stock price reportedly increased by 15%.
He is the husband of Susie Wolff, who is a pioneer for females in motorsport.
She became the first woman to drive in an F1 session in two decades when, in 2014, she was behind the wheel for Williams in a practice session.
Susie is also the CEO of the Venturi Formula E team.
They married in 2011, two years before Toto joined Mercedes.
He has presided over seven driver’s championships - six for Hamilton and one for Nico Rosberg.