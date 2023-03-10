The Mercedes team principal is worth an estimated £440m - whereas Forbes report the driver is worth £300m.

Wolff is not only Mercedes’ team principal, he also owns a third of the F1 team.

Why Mercedes car concept needs to CHANGE Video of Why Mercedes car concept needs to CHANGE

His 33.3 percent share is matched by Daimler (the company who own Mercedes-Benz) and Ineos (a company owned by Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who is one of Britain’s richest men and is personally worth a reported £13 billion).

Wolff earns an estimated annual salary of £7m.

Despite Mercedes' bad start to 2023, their customer team Aston Martin's podium finish at the Bahrain Grand Prix benefitted Wolff's bank balance. In 2020, Wolff purchased a 1% stake in the Aston Martin F1 team. And after Fernando Alonso finished third in Bahrain, Aston Martin's stock price reportedly increased by 15%.

He is the husband of Susie Wolff, who is a pioneer for females in motorsport.

She became the first woman to drive in an F1 session in two decades when, in 2014, she was behind the wheel for Williams in a practice session.

Susie is also the CEO of the Venturi Formula E team.

They married in 2011, two years before Toto joined Mercedes.

He has presided over seven driver’s championships - six for Hamilton and one for Nico Rosberg.