The most expensive F1 cars sold at auction - and their eye-watering price-tags!

Mario Andretti’s Ferrari - $2,143,750 / £1,771,487

The 1982 Ferrari 126 C2 was sold by Sotheby’s in 2019, and is currently the seventh most expensive F1 car to ever be auctioned.

This model was the last of seven that were ever made.

Patrick Tambay won the 1982 German Grand Prix in this Ferrari, while Mario Andretti took it to pole position and third place at the Italian Grand Prix.

Tambay had replaced Gilles Villeneuve, who died earlier in the season, and Andretti replaced Didier Pironi who sustained career-ending injuries.

Nigel Mansell’s title-winning Williams - $3,297,968 / £2,703,000

The 1992 Williams-Renault FW14B was sold by Bonham’s at the 2019 Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Mansell won his sole world championship in this car, while Williams won the constructor’s championship.

The model includes the engine with which Mansell won the first race of the 1992 season in South Africa.

Designed by Adrian Newey, this car was so technologically advanced that ruled were later introduced to even the playing field.

Ayrton Senna’s McLaren - $4,359,103 / £3,602,143

The 1993 McLaren MP4/8A was sold by Bonham’s in 2018 in Monaco.

The legendary Ayrton Senna won a record-breaking sixth Monaco Grand Prix in this car. It was sold fitted with matching chassis, engine and gearbox.

He would finish second in the 1993 season, behind his rival Alain Prost, in this car.

Lewis Hamilton’s McLaren - $6,658,000 / £4,836,000

The 2010 McLaren-Mercedes MP4-25 was the first of Lewis Hamilton’s F1 cars to be offered to the public, and was sold by Sotheby’s in 2021 at Silverstone.

Hamilton drove this car to victory at the Turkish Grand Prix in 2010, and battled Michael Schumacher in China in the only season that they raced together.

This car was also driven by Jenson Button, the reigning world champion and Hamilton’s teammate in 2010.

Michael Schumacher’s most controversial car? $6,643,750 / £5,490,062

The 2002 Ferrari F2002 was sold by Sotheby’s in 2019 in Abu Dhabi.

Schumacher drove this car in the controversial Austrian Grand Prix where his teammate Rubens Barrichello, who has led for the entire race, allowed him to pass on the final lap and take the victory.

Schumacher went on to claim a fifth world championship in this car.

This Ferrari was the dominant F1 car ever, at the time. Schumacher won 10 races in the F2002, three of which (San Marino, Austria, France) were in this exact model.

Another Schumacher Ferrari! $7,504,000 / £6,200,930

The 2001 Ferrari F2001 was sold by Sotheby’s in 2017 in New York.

Schumacher won his fourth F1 world championship in the F2001.

This exact model was driven to victory by Schumacher at the Monaco and Hungarian grands prix.

Fangio’s iconic title-winner - $29,650,095 / £24,501,356

The most expensive F1 car ever auctioned is the 1954 Mercedes W196R, sold by Bonham’s at the 2013 Goodwood Festival of Speed.

The legendary Juan Manuel Fangio won the world title in this car.

This exact model was driven to victory by Fangio in Switzerland and Germany.

Above is a picture of David Coulthard in 2010 driving the classic 1954 Mercedes W196R.