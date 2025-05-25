Michael Schumacher’s Ferrari sets F1 record for after eight-figure sale

Classic Michael Schumacher Ferrari sold at F1 Monaco Grand Prix

Michael Schumacher
Michael Schumacher

A 2001 Ferrari that belonged to Michael Schumacher has set an F1 record.

The sale price for the auctioned Formula 1 car makes it the most expensive car driven by the legendary Schumacher to be sold.

RM Sotheby’s revealed the sale price on Saturday to be $18.17 million (£13m).

Schumacher drove the Ferrari to victories at the 2001 grands prix in Monaco and Hungary.

The F2001 was auctioned before qualifying at this weekend’s F1 Monaco Grand Prix.

Michael Schumacher
Michael Schumacher

Michael Schumacher F1 record set

The price tag eclipsed the $13.2m paid for Schumacher’s  2003 Ferrari F2003 three years ago.

It is also fourth on the list of the most expensive F1 cars sold at auction.

No1 remains a W196 R Stromlinienwagen which cost $54m earlier this year. Juan Manuel Fangio and Stirling Moss raced the car in 1955.

But in Monaco this weekend it is another classic Ferrari of Schumacher’s which has caught the eye.

In 2001, he claimed victory around the narrow streets of Monte Carlo for the fifth and final time driving the F2001.

His win in Hungary then clinched a fourth driver’s championship.

Michael Schumacher now lives privately, away from the public eye, with his family after his infamous skiing accident.

Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton are tied for the most driver’s titles ever, with seven.

Hamilton has followed in Schumacher’s footsteps by moving to Ferrari - having also done similarly with Mercedes.

It means Hamilton can eclipse Schumacher’s record in the same famous red overalls.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
48s ago
VR46 offers update on Pedro Acosta MotoGP rumours
Pedro Acosta, KTM Factory Racing, 2025 French MotoGP
F1 News
6m ago
The most expensive F1 cars sold at auction - and their eye-watering price-tags!
F1 News
15m ago
Safety Car F1: What are the rules? What happened in Abu Dhabi?
Safety Car
F1 News
17m ago
F1 points system: How does point scoring work? How many points for a race win?
Oscar Piastri (AUS) McLaren MCL60. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 2, Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia,
F1 Feature
18m ago
Toto Wolff, Christian Horner and every F1 team principal’s net worth revealed
Toto Wolff and Christian Horner

More News

F1 News
18m ago
F1 2026 regulations: Explaining changes to aero, chassis and engine rules
The new 2026 F1 cars
F1 News
19m ago
F1 halo: What is it? The Mercedes design that “saved two lives”
Guanyu Zhou (CHN) Alfa Romeo F1 Team C42 crashes at the start of the race. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 10, British
F1 News
19m ago
DRS F1: What is Drag Reduction System in F1? How does it work?
Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
21m ago
Why do F1 drivers live in Monaco?
Monaco
F1 News
22m ago
Adrian Newey tells Aston Martin how to lure Max Verstappen
Fernando Alonso, Max Verstappen