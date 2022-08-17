The staggering cost, and incredible spec, of Charles Leclerc’s luxury yacht

The Riva Sportfly 66 Ribelle goes for between £2 million to £3.5m ( $2.4m-$3m) - but that’s before you add in the lavish customisations.

Ferrari driver Leclerc calls his yacht ‘Sedici’ - the Italian word for ‘sixteen’, his race number.

Luxury yacht makers Riva have a partnership with Ferrari, and Leclerc once starred in an advert for them alongside David Beckham.

Leclerc’s Sportfly 66 Ribelle has an overall length of 68'8 ft (20.67 m), a beam of 17'3 ft (5.29 m), and a draft of 5'9 ft (1.8 m).

Twelve people, plus a cabin crew, can fit on board.

The yacht has an owner’s room, a VIP room, a double room and three bathrooms.

He has been holidaying with girlfriend Charlotte Sine - perhaps trying to forget that he trails Max Verstappen in the F1 2022 standings after a series of errors and reliability problems.

Leclerc is the seventh-highest earning driver on the 2022 grid, pocketing an estimated £9.8m ($12m) from Ferrari for this season.

He is no stranger to luxury yachts.

The Monegasque driver previously owned a yacht which he called ‘Monza’ - the venue of his race win at the 2019 Italian Grand Prix.

This was another Riva yacht, estimated to have cost £1.7m ($2m).