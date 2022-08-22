F1 Belgian GP: Full weekend schedule | How to watch on TV

With the summer break over, F1 is ready to spring back into action with a triple header, starting at one of the world championship’s most iconic venues.

The legendary Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps plays host to this weekend’s Belgian Grand Prix, the first of nine races across a frantic three-month period that will decide the destiny of the 2022 world title.

Which F1 drivers have been UNDERRATED this season? Video of Which F1 drivers have been UNDERRATED this season?

Max Verstappen and Red Bull appear to be charging towards a championship double with Charles Leclerc desperate to hit back after falling 80 points adrift of Verstappen following a string of errors and reliability failures that have devastated his world title hopes.

Verstappen was declared the winner of last year's washed-out race in Belgium on his way to claiming his maiden world championship.

Mercedes are looking to make it a three-way fight in the second half of the season after Lewis Hamilton claimed five consecutive podiums prior to the summer break.

F1 Belgian Grand Prix race weekend schedule (UK times)

Friday August 26

1pm - Practice 1

4pm - Practice 2

Saturday August 27

12pm - Practice 3

3pm - Qualifying

Sunday August 28

2pm - Race

How to watch on Sky Sports in the UK

Friday August 26

9.25am: F3 Practice

10.35am: F2 Practice

12.30pm: Belgian GP Practice One (Session starts 1pm)

2.25pm: F3 Qualifying

3.45pm: Belgian GP Practice Two (Session starts 4pm)

5.25pm: F2 Qualifying

6.15pm: The F1 Show: Belgium

Saturday August 27

9.30am: F3 Sprint Race

11.45am: Belgian GP Practice Three (Session starts 12pm)

2pm: Belgian GP Qualifying (Session starts 3pm)

4.55pm: F2 Sprint Race

Sunday August 28

7.45am: F3 Feature Race

9.15am: F2 Feature Race

12.30pm: Grand Prix Sunday: Belgian GP Build-up

2pm: Belgian Grand Prix

4pm: Chequered flag: Belgian GP Reaction