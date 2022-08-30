Jordan gave Michael Schumacher his F1 debut at the Belgian Grand Prix in 1991. The future legend then joined Benetton.

He won seven world championships - a joint-record he holds with Lewis Hamilton who was denied an eighth at Abu Dhabi 2021.

Ex-F1 boss Jordan told the Irish Daily Mirror about Schumacher: "Is he the greatest driver of all time? I have some reservations about that. But that's just me. Everyone has their own opinion.

"There's no doubt that he certainly had the speed. But there were certain things that I never really liked about the way he went about his racing."

Michael Schumacher now lives in Switzerland and has not been seen in public since December 2013 when he had a skiing accident that left him in a coma.

Jordan said: “I reached out and at one stage asked was it appropriate and did I think we should go and visit him?

“The answer was no. No visitations for anyone at that moment except the actual direct family.

“However, since then, young Mick Schumacher - Michael's son - has reached out to me, and he has been extraordinary.”