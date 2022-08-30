Michael Schumacher the greatest ever? Eddie Jordan has "reservations"
Eddie Jordan has suggested that he does not rate Michael Schumacher as the greatest F1 driver ever.
Jordan gave Michael Schumacher his F1 debut at the Belgian Grand Prix in 1991. The future legend then joined Benetton.
He won seven world championships - a joint-record he holds with Lewis Hamilton who was denied an eighth at Abu Dhabi 2021.
Ex-F1 boss Jordan told the Irish Daily Mirror about Schumacher: "Is he the greatest driver of all time? I have some reservations about that. But that's just me. Everyone has their own opinion.
"There's no doubt that he certainly had the speed. But there were certain things that I never really liked about the way he went about his racing."
Michael Schumacher now lives in Switzerland and has not been seen in public since December 2013 when he had a skiing accident that left him in a coma.
Jordan said: “I reached out and at one stage asked was it appropriate and did I think we should go and visit him?
“The answer was no. No visitations for anyone at that moment except the actual direct family.
“However, since then, young Mick Schumacher - Michael's son - has reached out to me, and he has been extraordinary.”