The F1 2023 driver line-up is still to be finalised but a rumour which has seemingly become a viable option is that Gasly will leave AlphaTauri for Alpine.

Pierre Gasly caught saying "I'm still working in the final details for the contract". Now, is he playing too much @F1Manager or are we about to see the GasMan at a new team?

“I’m still working on the final details of the contract,” Gasly was overheard saying at last week’s F1 Belgian Grand Prix in footage captured by Ferrari's YouTube channel.

Fernando Alonso will leave Alpine for Aston Martin for the F1 2023 season, creating a vacancy which was originally intended for Oscar Piastri. But he is trying to secure a move to McLaren, amid a ruling from the Contracts Recognition Board, to replace Daniel Ricciardo.

Ricciardo was linked to Alpine, who he represented when the team was known as Renault, but their first-choice has now emerged as Gasly.

If Gasly moves to Alpine, it would give the French team an all-French driver line-up. Esteban Ocon is already contracted.

Gasly and Ocon do not have the best personal relationship, though.

AlphaTauri, the sister team to Red Bull, have Gasly contracted for 2023 so would require a pay-off to release him.

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner told Sky about releasing Gasly: "Pierre is still a Red Bull Racing contracted driver until the end of next season. But of course we've got a contract with Checo Perez for the next couple of years. Max Verstappen is on a long term contract.

"We have to consider all possibilities. Of course until they fix what is going on with the contract recognition side, everything else is just purely speculative."