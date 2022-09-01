Hamilton and Alonso collided on the opening lap of last weekend’s Belgian Grand Prix while fighting over second place. Hamilton was forced to retire while Alonso was able to continue and finished fifth.

Alonso called Hamilton an “idiot” over team radio and said he only knows how to win races when starting from the front.

Lewis Hamilton VS Fernando Alonso - THE RIVALRY! | F1 2022 Video of Lewis Hamilton VS Fernando Alonso - THE RIVALRY! | F1 2022

Ahead of this weekend's Dutch Grand Prix, the Spaniard apologised to Hamilton, who took responsibility for the clash but escaped punishment as the FIA deemed it to be a first-lap racing incident.

Alonso said he believed his comments were blown out of proportion because his rival is a British driver but admitted he will think twice about what he says over the radio in future.

Asked whether he thinks team radio should be broadcast or kept private, four-time world champion Vettel said: “Two-fold.

“One, it is an emotional reaction. If you are in that situation, you are worried first because you might have damage on the car and that might be the end of your race.

“But I think we are aware of the fact that radio calls are public and I think it was a very disrespectful comment.

“Lewis is one of the fairest drivers on the grid, I don’t think he had any intentions to be unfair and did a mistake. We all do mistakes, even Fernando sometimes does mistakes.”