The third and final session ahead of qualifying was tightly-contested once again with just 0.161s between Leclerc at the top of the timesheets and Verstappen in third.

Things did look ominous for Verstappen in the early stages as he rose to the top of the timesheets by over 0.5s, making it clear to everyone that Red Bull were back in the fight after a difficult Friday.

Carlos Sainz led the way heading into the final portion of the session but was toppled by his teammate by 0.3s.

Russell slotted into second behind Leclerc, setting the fastest final sector of anyone at the time.

Then came the two Red Bulls, with Sergio Perez only managing sixth as he continued to struggle for one-lap pace.

A mistake from Verstappen on the exit of Turn 3 meant he was 0.2s off Leclerc after his initial effort on his second run.

The reigning champion found another tenth on his second lap to reduce the deficit to just over a tenth, suggesting that there's more to come from Verstappen in front of his home crowd.

Lewis Hamilton was unable to match his teammate's pace, ending the session in fifth.

Regardless, it looks set to be a close fight for pole position between the top three teams.

Fernando Alonso was seventh and led four-time champion Sebastian Vettel in eighth.

Mick Schumacher and Lando Norris rounded out the top 10 at Zandvoort.

Kevin Magnussen was 11th in the second Haas, with the American outfit performing well so far this weekend.

Lance Stroll only managed 12th after spending the majority of the session inside the top eight.

Alex Albon led Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly, while Yuki Tsunoda was 16th ahead of Daniel Ricciardo.

Alfa Romeo continued to struggle with Valtteri Bottas in 18th and Zhou Guanyu in 19th - only Nicholas Latifi was slower.