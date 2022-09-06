Michael Schumacher now lives in Switzerland and has been away from the public eye since December 2013 when a skiing accident left him in a coma.

His family, including son Mick who is in his second F1 season with Haas, keep a dignified silence over his health.

"I'm happy that the fans, not only in Germany, think of him so much,” Todt, the former team principal at Ferrari when Schumacher was their driver, told Bild.

"People ask so much about Michael. The fans should know that he is in the best of hands.

"In the best situation he can be and surrounded by people who love him.

“As long as I am in this world, I will always visit him.

"Sometimes we see each other three times a week, sometimes not for a whole month.

"They are my friends and we are in constant contact. Whatever I can do for the Schumacher family, I'll do it."

Eddie Jordan, who gave Schumacher his F1 debut, recently told the Irish Daily Mirror: “I reached out and at one stage asked was it appropriate and did I think we should go and visit him?

“The answer was no. No visitations for anyone at that moment except the actual direct family.

“However, since then, young Mick Schumacher - Michael's son - has reached out to me, and he has been extraordinary.”

Michael Schumacher holds the joint-highest amount of F1 championships with seven alongside Lewis Hamilton, who was denied an eighth at Abu Dhabi and must now wait until the F1 2023 season to take the record outright.