Norris will reach for his golf clubs just days before the F1 Italian Grand Prix at Monza.

The McLaren driver will compete in the BMW PGA Championship on Wednesday in an event combining professional golfers with amateur celebrities.

Norris will team with pro golfer Tyrrell Hatton, actor Tom Felton and former Liverpool striker Robbie Fowler.

Norris wrote in his Telegraph column: “I am a golf addict. I thought I would use my column this week to write a little bit about my relationship with golf, as it seems to have become a thing. I'm always getting asked about it in interviews.

Believe me, no one is more surprised than I am that a game I had never really played until three years ago has become such a big part of my life but somehow it has. I probably have Carlos Sainz to thank for that. It was Carlos who introduced me to golf when we were team-mates at McLaren in 2019.

"It’s my relaxation away from the paddock. A place where I can go to clear my head and forget about apexes and braking points. For me, that is my primary motivation for doing it: clearing my head. I know there’s always talk of ‘cross-pollination’ when sportspeople take up other sports.

"Maybe I’ll get a few tips off Carlos. I reckon he’s probably the best golfer among us F1 drivers. Him or Lance Stroll. I think they must be off six or seven whereas I’m currently off 14.5, having been down at 12 or 13."

Last week Norris confirmed the break-up of his relationship with girlfriend Luisinha Barosa Oliveira, before it was confirmed that his teammate for McLaren in the F1 2023 season would be Oscar Piastri who will replace Daniel Ricciardo.