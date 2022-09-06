F1 Italian GP 2022: Full weekend schedule | How to watch on TV

Monza will play host to Ferrari’s home race, and the Scuderia will be aiming to put an end to Max Verstappen’s run of success by winning the Italian Grand Prix for just the third time since 2010 to delight their adoring Tifosi.

But Verstappen and Red Bull look unstoppable, with the Dutchman currently enjoying a streak of four consecutive victories as he steamrolls towards a second F1 world title.

Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton and George Russell were also in the hunt at Zandvoort last time out and will be hoping to challenge Red Bull and Ferrari once again in Italy.

F1 Italian Grand Prix race weekend schedule (UK times)

Friday September 9

1pm - Practice 1

4pm - Practice 2

Saturday September 10

12pm - Practice 3

3pm - Qualifying

Sunday September 11

2pm - Race

How to watch on Sky Sports in the UK

Friday September 9

8.15am: F3 Practice

9.25am: F2 Practice

12.30pm: Italian GP Practice One (Session starts 1pm)

2.25pm: F3 Qualifying

3.45pm: Italian GP Practice Two (Session starts 4pm)

5.25pm: F2 Qualifying

Saturday September 10

9.30am: F3 Sprint Race

11.45am: Italian GP Practice Three (Session starts 12pm)

2pm: Italian GP Qualifying (Session starts 3pm)

4.55pm: F2 Sprint Race

Sunday September 11

7.30 am: F3 Feature Race

9am: F2 Feature Race

12.30pm: Grand Prix Sunday: Italian GP Build-up

2pm: Italian Grand Prix

4pm: Chequered flag: Italian GP Reaction