F1 Italian GP 2022: Full weekend schedule | How to watch on TV
The Italian Grand Prix will stage the final leg of F1’s post-summer break triple-header on September 9-11.
Monza will play host to Ferrari’s home race, and the Scuderia will be aiming to put an end to Max Verstappen’s run of success by winning the Italian Grand Prix for just the third time since 2010 to delight their adoring Tifosi.
But Verstappen and Red Bull look unstoppable, with the Dutchman currently enjoying a streak of four consecutive victories as he steamrolls towards a second F1 world title.
Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton and George Russell were also in the hunt at Zandvoort last time out and will be hoping to challenge Red Bull and Ferrari once again in Italy.
F1 Italian Grand Prix race weekend schedule (UK times)
Friday September 9
1pm - Practice 1
4pm - Practice 2
Saturday September 10
12pm - Practice 3
3pm - Qualifying
Sunday September 11
2pm - Race
How to watch on Sky Sports in the UK
Friday September 9
8.15am: F3 Practice
9.25am: F2 Practice
12.30pm: Italian GP Practice One (Session starts 1pm)
2.25pm: F3 Qualifying
3.45pm: Italian GP Practice Two (Session starts 4pm)
5.25pm: F2 Qualifying
Saturday September 10
9.30am: F3 Sprint Race
11.45am: Italian GP Practice Three (Session starts 12pm)
2pm: Italian GP Qualifying (Session starts 3pm)
4.55pm: F2 Sprint Race
Sunday September 11
7.30 am: F3 Feature Race
9am: F2 Feature Race
12.30pm: Grand Prix Sunday: Italian GP Build-up
2pm: Italian Grand Prix
4pm: Chequered flag: Italian GP Reaction