The AlphaTauri driver picked up his fifth reprimand of the year at the Dutch Grand Prix for driving with loosened seatbelts after he briefly stopped on track during last weekend’s race at Zandvoort.

After visiting the pits for a second time in two laps, Tsunoda eventually retired from the race when he parked up his car on his out-lap, causing a Virtual Safety Car period that became the subject of controversy.

Tsunoda’s other reprimands were received for driving unnecessarily slowly in qualifying in Australia, impeding Sebastian Vettel in practice at the same race. He was also given a reprimand for similar offences involving Charles Leclerc in Bahrain and Kevin Magnussen in Monaco.

Several drivers, including Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton, are set to take grid penalties this weekend for using too many engine parts.